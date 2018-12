Super svelte Esha Gupta, who gained popularity after featuring in movies like ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Raaz 3D’, ‘Rustom’, ‘Commando 2’, is a fitness enthusiast. The beautiful actress who is always the talk of the tinsel town believes in leading a healthy life. The talented actress who is well known amongst youth due to her impeccable dressing sense successfully manages to motivate us with her attractive persona. The actress is known for her love for fitness and her Instagram is a proof of as Esha keeps on inspiring us with her fitness posts. She strives hard to achieve her fitness goals and enhance her well-being.

Esha’s fitness routine involves a variety of exercises– she does Pilates, kickboxing, pole dance and so on. Owing to which she has been able to maintain her figure. Esha who has a body to die for relentlessly works on her fitness and follows a well-balanced diet. We tell you how did she manage to get that HOT body.

Esha can be seen doing Pilates here which enables her to stay fit. Hence, she has been able to stay in top shape due to it. Look at the way Esha is sweating it out and you will surely fall in love with all over again. So, like Esha, if you take out time from your hectic schedule and do Pilates then you will also be able to stay healthy and hearty.

We list few benefits of Pilates here:

• It can help you to ease your back pain: Yes, you have heard us here! According to the Journal of Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy study, those who took up Pilates were able to eliminate their lower back pain. Moreover, you will also be able to develop a strong core and a strong core is linked to a better back.

• Do you know that Pilates can be beneficial for your joints? No, we are not kidding here! It puts minimal pressure on your joints and helps you to keep injuries away. Thus, you will not experience joint pain.

• It can help you to focus and stay fit. This will help you to do your task easily and with concentration.

• It can help you to become flexible and increase your stamina. According to research, doing Pilates can help you to become flexible and keep injuries at bay.

• Pilates can also help you to increase the brain’s alpha peak power, which is associated with neural network activity, memory performance, and your other cognitive functions. So, just get going now and try your hand at Pilates.