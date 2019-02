Photos of Adah Sharma who looked stunning in a newspaper printed dress at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019, are going viral on the social media. The talented actress is surely looking gorgeous. And the secret behind it, is her rigorous fitness routine.

The ‘Commando’ actress follows her fitness routine religiously. Here, we unravel her fitness routine for you.

You will spot Adah doing rope mallakhamb here. Do you know that mallakhamb is a traditional sport, which has originated from the Indian subcontinent, in which a gymnast tends to perform aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips by hanging wooden pole, cane, or hanging rope? Yes, you have heard is here! This amazing sport can help you get a total body workout. It can help you to be fit physically as well as mentally. It can help you enhance your flexibility, coordination, stamina, endurance and help you become agile.

Here, you will see Adah doing pole mallakhamb. You will spot her with India’s foremost mallakhamb practitioner Uday Deshpande. It can help you build a stronger core and strengthen your back muscles. It can tone your body, strengthen your bones and help you de-stress. But, see to it that you do it under your expert’s supervision.

Furthermore, she also does yoga to stay healthy and hearty. You will be able to build strength if you do yoga. Yoga requires moving and stretching. This will help you become more flexible and you may gain flexibility in your hamstrings, back, shoulders, and hips. As we age, our flexibility tends to decrease, especially if you spend a lot of time sitting, which can result in immobility. Thus, doing yoga on a daily basis can be helpful. Yoga will help you shape long, lean muscles in your legs, arms, back, and abdomen.

Moreover, you will also be able to build a stronger core. Not only this, the movements involved in yoga are low impact, and allow you to use your joints without injuring them. You will also be able to strengthen muscles around your joints by putting less pressure on them. It can also help you reduce your back pain. Your increased flexibility and strength can help prevent your back pain. It causes due to tightness throughout the body and spinal compression. You will also be able to enhance your self-esteem. And, it can also help you cut those excess kilos and get back in shape. So, don’t wait anymore, just start exercising today!