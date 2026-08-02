Active recovery isn’t optional: Here’s why your body needs it

Active recovery helps muscles repair, reduces soreness, improves circulation and supports long-term fitness gains. Skipping it may slow progress and increase injury risk.

Active recovery.

For marathoners and anyone who wants to stay in shape there's one aspect of their fitness program they can't ignore i.e active recovery. It doesn't have to be as challenging as working out at the gym or running miles but experts believe it is a vital component in helping muscles repair, improve flexibility and reduce injury risk. The more important reason is that active recovery is designed to get your body ready for the next workout session and therefore isn't a rest day activity but an important component of any exercise program.

A lot of people think that working out more and harder each day will result in quicker gains. But sports medicine experts say the reverse is possible when the body is not given sufficient time to heal. It is important to note that without proper recovery, overtraining will result in muscle fatigue, diminished performance, burnout and overuse injuries. Active recovery is low intensity exercise that helps the body recover including walking, cycling, swimming, stretching or yoga.

What research says

A review published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) examined multiple studies for their assessment of various post-exercise recovery strategies. They concluded that low intensity active recovery enhances blood flow, aids in lactate removal, decreases muscle stiffness and aids recovery between training sessions. The US health agency also observed that recovery activities should be kept to a minimum to avoid disrupting the body's healing process.

How can active recovery help your body?

Helps to build muscle faster: Exercise can cause small tears in the fibres of the muscle. Active recovery promotes better circulation, provides oxygen and nutrition to muscles which aids in repairing the damaged muscles. Reduces muscle soreness: It can help reduce stiffness and discomfort that often occur after a heavy workout session. Active recovery allows them to remain active without added stress on the body. Increases flexibility and mobility: Stretching, yoga or mobility sessions ensure the joints are healthy and the muscles flexible. This helps to minimize the risk of reduced mobility and future injuries. Helps prevent injuries: Over training without proper recovery restricts the repeated use of muscles, tendons and joints. Active recovery will help these tissues to heal and reduce the risk of strains and overuse injuries. Promotes good mental health: Recovery isn't limited to just physical but low intensity activities will help to alleviate mental fatigue, enhance mood and dissipate stress during the body's "recharge" period before the next training session. Boosts long-term performance: Regular recovery allows the body to adjust to exercise better. Proper recovery boosts the chances of achieving and maintaining performance benefits while preventing burnouts among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Sports medicine professionals say it's important to treat recovery as seriously as training. In addition to active recovery, proper sleep, hydration and a balanced diet with an emphasis on protein and carbohydrates are key for muscle recovery and replenishment. Recovery should be considered as a component of training and not in addition. Muscles don't grow during the workout but they grow during the recovery process. Restricting active recovery can result in soreness and fatigue increasing your risk of injury. Remember adding light activity to your regimen can enhance performance, accelerate recovery and help maintain ongoing fitness objectives.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before changing your exercise routine, especially with existing conditions.