Active recovery isn’t optional: Here’s why your body needs it

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : August 2, 2026 4:58 PM IST
For marathoners and anyone who wants to stay in shape there's one aspect of their fitness program they can't ignore i.e active recovery. It doesn't have to be as challenging as working out at the gym or running miles but experts believe it is a vital component in helping muscles repair, improve flexibility and reduce injury risk. The more important reason is that active recovery is designed to get your body ready for the next workout session and therefore isn't a rest day activity but an important component of any exercise program.
A lot of people think that working out more and harder each day will result in quicker gains. But sports medicine experts say the reverse is possible when the body is not given sufficient time to heal. It is important to note that without proper recovery, overtraining will result in muscle fatigue, diminished performance, burnout and overuse injuries. Active recovery is low intensity exercise that helps the body recover including walking, cycling, swimming, stretching or yoga.
A review published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) examined multiple studies for their assessment of various post-exercise recovery strategies. They concluded that low intensity active recovery enhances blood flow, aids in lactate removal, decreases muscle stiffness and aids recovery between training sessions. The US health agency also observed that recovery activities should be kept to a minimum to avoid disrupting the body's healing process.
Sports medicine professionals say it's important to treat recovery as seriously as training. In addition to active recovery, proper sleep, hydration and a balanced diet with an emphasis on protein and carbohydrates are key for muscle recovery and replenishment. Recovery should be considered as a component of training and not in addition. Muscles don't grow during the workout but they grow during the recovery process. Restricting active recovery can result in soreness and fatigue increasing your risk of injury. Remember adding light activity to your regimen can enhance performance, accelerate recovery and help maintain ongoing fitness objectives.
Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before changing your exercise routine, especially with existing conditions.