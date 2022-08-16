Aamir Khan Diet Plan: Here Is What Laal Singh Chaddha Star Eats In A Day

Wondering what Aamir Khan eats in a day to stay fit?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is also known as 'Mr Perfectionist'. The actor has given several hit films in the industry including Taare Zameen Par, 3-Idiots, PK, etc. The 57-year-old actor is also known for being a fitness enthusiast. Today, in this article, we look at what is there in Aamir Khan's diet plan.

Eating In Small Portions

Aamir Khan loves to divide his meals into small portions. The actor focuses mainly on having smaller but regular meals to increase his metabolism rate. He also prefers to keep equal intervals between each of his meals, so they digest well. Some of the foods that he includes in his smaller meals are fruits and dairy products.

Eats A Lot of Fruits

Aamir Khan is a big fan of seasonal fruits. Most of his meals including his breakfast and snacks are always full of fruits. For breakfast, he loves to have some egg whites and fruits, and for snacks, he loves to eat wholesome fruits.

Protein

Aamir Khan likes to add lean meat to his diet which includes grilled chicken with steamed vegetables. While the actor's lunch includes a full Indian meal (roti, and some rice), he also adds chicken, poultry, and fish, to his plate. Aamir Khan is a big fan of meats which has lower calories and fat content as compared to their fatty counterparts such as red meat.

The Secret

In an interview, Aamir Khan said that he also workout regularly. The actor believes that if your diet isn't planned then no amount of workout can bring a change. Some of the other tips include keeping the body properly hydrated and eating sensibly.

