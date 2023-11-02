A Tennis Ball And Yoga Mat Is All Shilpa Shetty Needs To Ease Her Back Pain

"In this time and age, we are dealing with a lot of stress. We feel a lot of tightness in our neck and our back muscles," said the actor.

Nowadays, people who work long hours experience neck tightness and shoulder pain, owing to the fact that they spend most of their time staying glued to their screens, meeting deadlines.

This kind of stressful lifestyle prevents them from finding the time to exercise, resulting in more stress and pain. In case you are one of them, fret not. Exercising at home is not a very elaborate process, and unlike going to the gym, all you need to do is find a few simple props that are already available at home.

Actor Shilpa Shetty -- a yoga enthusiast, who is often seen sharing videos of herself stretching at home -- keeps highlighting the importance of doing different kinds of asanas. This time was no different. She took to her Instagram account to once again talk about a simple-looking exercise that only requires a yoga mat and a tennis ball to execute.

"In this time and age, we are dealing with a lot of stress. We feel a lot of tightness in our neck and our back muscles. We want the scapula to open up. So, what can you do about it? Here's a simple mobility exercise that you can do at home, on the bed, or anywhere else. All you need is a tennis ball," Shilpa said in a video.

She proceeded to demonstrate the exercise, which requires one to lay still on the floor, resting on their tummy. Next, stretch your arms and draw a circular shape by bringing one arm towards where your spine ends, and another near the neck, exchanging the tennis ball and repeating on the other side.

"Do this 10 times. You will feel a lot of heat in your neck and back muscles, and the pain will be gone," the actor said.

In the accompanying caption she wrote: "Desk jobs, bad posture, and long working hours can increase neck and back pain." She added that this exercise "is a drill to enhance the mobility of the shoulders, chest, elbows, and back". "It can be done every day, or 4 to 5 days a week. It's a fab routine that opens up the chest and shoulders, and relieves tension in the back!"

