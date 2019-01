Beautiful Yami Gautam who started her journey by appearing in soaps like ‘Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam,’ ‘Raajkumar Aaryyan,’ ‘Chand Ke Paar Chalo,’ swears by her fitness routine. The ravishing actress who is known for her good looks and charming persona is always in sync with her fitness routine. Yami who also enjoys a massive fan following is redefining fitness. Yami is considered as one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. Yami’s fitness routine involves pole dancing, bicep curls and weights. So, don’t forget to take a cue from the dazzling diva.

Yami opts for pole dancing to stay in top shape. Pole dancing is a magnificent activity which targets your whole body. It can help you to build a stronger core and keep diseases at bay. It is a good cardiovascular activity which can pump up your heart rate and enhance your blood circulation. You will be able to become flexible, strong and agile by going for pole dancing. Moreover, it can also strengthen your back and help keep injuries away. Other benefits of pole dancing include: It can help you shed those excess kilos and get a toned physique. Yes, you have heard us here! Pole dancing can be fun and a good form of exercise to get back in shape. It can work wonders on your upper and lower body as well. You will have to spin and turn while you are on the pole and this can be helpful for you as it can strengthen your muscles. Hence, you should surely try it but under the guidance of the expert.

Yami also uses bicep curl as this exercise which can help build bigger and stronger arms. Bicep curl can help strengthen your body’s muscles and stabilize your back and core. You will be able to work on your brachialis and the brachioradialis. The brachialis is situated under your bicep, whereas, brachioradialis in your forearm. These muscles are accountable for just one movement – flexion at the elbow joint, so, only few exercises can be effective to help them strengthen. If you use the bicep curl, you will be able to target these elusive muscles and improve your strength.

Furthermore, Yami also opts for weight training. According to studies, an average woman who takes up weight training twice or thrice a week for two months will put on nearly two pounds of muscle and may lose 3.5 pounds of fat. For each pound of muscle they gain, they may burn 35 to 50 more calories in a day. Weight training can help you build muscles and may increase your metabolism. It strengthens your bones and keeps osteoporosis at bay. It can also increase your spinal bone density and maintain good spine health. So, if you wish to stay slender and healthy then start exercising right away!