A Quick Way To Get Rid Of Anxiety, Stress: Make Your Bed Every Morning

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Sticking our noses into other people's bedroom has never been our intention. However, our day's first productive activity begins in bedroom and that is making our bed. While the habit may seem rather insignificant to even talk about, it surely decides the course of your day ahead. Hence, the topic can make up for a good discussion.
Though a microscopic task, making your bed reflects a lot about your emotional health. In a capitalistic society, where we derive a sense of accomplishment from productivity, making one's bed early in the morning can be counted as the first task of the day.
From the author's mouth
Author Seal William H. Mc Craven who wrote the book Make Your Bed: Little Things Can Change Your Life and Maybe the World once said: "If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day.
The author writes in his book that making one's bed can give you a small sense of pride and one you have accomplished the first task, it will motivate you to take the next. He writes that even if a person had a miserable day, they will come home to a well made bed and this can be a great mood lifter.
Bed-making and mental health
People prone to or who are suffering from mental illness find it hard maintaining optimal hygienic practices. These practices might include brushing teeth, taking regular showers and making bed. Missing these activities often reflects lack of motivation and weakening mental strength in a person.
While bed-making is not a cure for mental sickness, it can help you adopt a more optimistic mindset and help you regain a small sense of control over your life.
Bed making and personality
Whether you make your bed or not says a lot about your personality. As per a study, Physical Order Produces Healthy Choices, Generosity, and Conventionality, Where as Disorder Produces Creativity, orderly settings encourage better behavior than disorderly settings. As per the same study, having a tidy living space can increase your generosity.
As per a survey done by sleep research site, people who make their beds tend to be adventurous, confident, sociable and high-maintenance. Meanwhile, those who don't make their beds tend to be shy, moody, curious, and sarcastic.
How can bed-making help you?
A quick fluff of the pillows and tug of the sheets can do wonders to your daily routine. It is not a bad idea to have a look at the benefits:
If not doing it, tomorrow is a good day to start.
Follow us on