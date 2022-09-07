A Quick Way To Get Rid Of Anxiety, Stress: Make Your Bed Every Morning

Making one's bed everyday is not a cure for mental illness but it enhance one's mental well-being on a daily basis

A quick fluff of the pillows and tug of the sheets can do wonders to your daily routine and can enhance your mental wellness

Sticking our noses into other people's bedroom has never been our intention. However, our day's first productive activity begins in bedroom and that is making our bed. While the habit may seem rather insignificant to even talk about, it surely decides the course of your day ahead. Hence, the topic can make up for a good discussion.

Though a microscopic task, making your bed reflects a lot about your emotional health. In a capitalistic society, where we derive a sense of accomplishment from productivity, making one's bed early in the morning can be counted as the first task of the day.

From the author's mouth

Author Seal William H. Mc Craven who wrote the book Make Your Bed: Little Things Can Change Your Life and Maybe the World once said: "If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day.

The author writes in his book that making one's bed can give you a small sense of pride and one you have accomplished the first task, it will motivate you to take the next. He writes that even if a person had a miserable day, they will come home to a well made bed and this can be a great mood lifter.

Bed-making and mental health

People prone to or who are suffering from mental illness find it hard maintaining optimal hygienic practices. These practices might include brushing teeth, taking regular showers and making bed. Missing these activities often reflects lack of motivation and weakening mental strength in a person.

While bed-making is not a cure for mental sickness, it can help you adopt a more optimistic mindset and help you regain a small sense of control over your life.

Bed making and personality

Whether you make your bed or not says a lot about your personality. As per a study, Physical Order Produces Healthy Choices, Generosity, and Conventionality, Where as Disorder Produces Creativity, orderly settings encourage better behavior than disorderly settings. As per the same study, having a tidy living space can increase your generosity.

As per a survey done by sleep research site, people who make their beds tend to be adventurous, confident, sociable and high-maintenance. Meanwhile, those who don't make their beds tend to be shy, moody, curious, and sarcastic.

How can bed-making help you?

A quick fluff of the pillows and tug of the sheets can do wonders to your daily routine. It is not a bad idea to have a look at the benefits:

Making bed will allow you to start off the day at a right note. The small achievement will boost your mood and will make you feel optimistic for the day.

Motivation is a psychological cycle which gets enhanced with every accomplished task. If you start your day with making your bed, you will have already accomplished a small task. This sense of achievement will motivate you to take up more tasks. The thrill of the accomplishment will push you take up more challenging tasks in the day ahead.

Making your bed means getting your first job done without your boss' lashing out at you. It will make you feel productive early in the morning.

It will calm your nerves as it will make the room look cleaner.

If you had a bad day at work, you will come back to a clean, ready to sleep bed. This will not only instantly uplift your mood but also make you fall asleep fast.

If not doing it, tomorrow is a good day to start.