8,500 steps a day may be enough to lose weight naturally and keep it off, new study finds

A new study suggests walking 8,500 steps daily may support natural weight loss and help maintain a healthy weight without intense workouts.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : May 11, 2026 10:23 PM IST

Walking benefits (Image AI Generated)

Research has now suggested that walking around 8,500 steps a day could help individuals to shed pounds naturally and maintain their weight loss long-term and that may be all they need, contrary to the widely held belief that they need to reach 10,000 steps a day. By walking regularly, researchers report that it can be a simple and cheap method of maintaining weight.

The study was presented during the 2026 European Congress on Obesity and published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. The study analysed 18 clinical trials that included some 4,000 overweight or obese adults from the UK, US, Australia and Japan.

Daily step count linked to weight maintenance

The researchers discovered that those who walked more each day in the course of their weight loss were more successful in keeping the weight off later. The individuals in the lifestyle-modification group gained an average of 720 steps per day, or an average of 7,200 to 8,500 steps per day. They also experienced a loss of almost 4.4% of their body weight, and kept the majority of the weight loss over time.

Professor Marwan El Ghoch from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Italy, says that although losing weight is a big challenge, the most difficult part of dieting is weight regain. The researchers said that nearly 80% of people who lose weight tend to regain it within three to five years.

Daily step count linked to weight maintenance

Additionally, the study revealed that while increased step count during dieting was associated with increased weight loss, this didn't always happen. It's believed to be due to other factors like calories, sleep and lifestyle as well. But steady walking seemed to be very effective at keeping people at a healthier weight in the long-term.

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Why is walking considered one of the best daily exercises?

Walking is one of the simplest exercises to perform and is a part of everyone's daily routine, says health experts. Any amount of activity can have a positive impact on the body's metabolism, heart health and fitness level. Other research also indicates that 7,000-8,000 steps per day could be a huge benefit to most adults' health.

10,000-step rule

The results may make for good news for those who are having trouble hitting 10,000 steps a day. The so-called 10,000-step rule, the idea that people ought to do 10,000 steps a day, was actually initiated as a marketing campaign in Japan decades ago, and had no scientific evidence behind it, researchers explained.

However, the new study indicates that the average person trying to shed pounds and keep healthy without excessive exercise regimens may be able to aim for an average of 8,500 steps per day.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new weight loss or exercise routine, especially if you have existing health conditions.

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