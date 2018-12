If you wake up repeatedly in the middle of the night or if you find it tough to doze off at night, you are not alone. Insomnia is often caused by stress, hormonal changes, and emotional problems, illnesses, chronic pain and some medications too. However, yoga is our answer to your sleeping disorder. Yoga asanas can cure many health issues starting from something as trivial as a cough and cold to serious conditions like diabetes, depression, lung disorder, and even sleep troubles. It increases the efficiency of our biological systems, calms our nerves, strengthens our muscles, so on and so forth. According to many studies, yoga is good for better sleep quality. Try these poses to feel the difference soon.

Seated Forward Bend

Step 1: Sit cross-legged, ensuring that each foot is placed right below the opposite knee.

Step 2: Your head, neck, and spine should be well-aligned. Stretch your arms forward and bow slowly till your palms touch the mat or the floor.

Step 3: Keep the arms straight as your forehead touches the ground (or mat).

Step 4: Want to make it easier? Sit on top of a pillow.

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

Step1: Stand straight with the feet about six inches apart.

Step 2: Take your arms overhead and bring them down to the ground.

Step 3: Now, wrap your elbows around each other.

Child Pose (Balasana)

Step 1: Sit in Thunderbolt Pose and bring your torso on your thighs.

Step 2: Place the arms beside the legs with palms facing upwards.

Step 3: Your forehead should rest on the ground.

Step 4: Breath deeply.

Legs Up The Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Step 1: Lie on your back on the floor with your feet touching the wall.

Step 2: Lift them straight up till your hip touches the wall.

Step 3: This will give you a perfect L shape.

Step 4: Rest your arms by the side.

Step 5: Hold the pose for five minutes with closed eyes.

Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Step 1: Simply lie on your back with legs straight and arms on your side.

Step 2: Focus on your breath.

Step 3: This is the best pose to get your body into sleep mode.

Supine Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

Step 1: Lie down on your back, bring the right knee to your chest and then turn it towards the left.

Step 2: Repeat the pose with the left knee.

Step 3: All this while, keep your arms stretched outwards so that they form one straight line with the shoulders.

Reclining Butterfly (Supta Baddha Konasana)

Step 1: Sit on the floor with your legs extended to the front.

Step 2: Fold them as your knees point sideways and your soles touch each other.

Step 3: Now, lie back on the floor, keeping your palms on your thighs.