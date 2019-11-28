If you are on a weight loss mission, then make sure every single minute of your exercise routine and meal plan that you so religiously follow contribute to your calories burning process. There are times when even the best of efforts don’t yield the desired results, courtesy, workout and dietary mistakes that you make unknowingly. Some smart strategies will help you maximise your weight loss routine and help you shed those extra kilos without much ado. Start by focussing on your diet The first step you should take is focussing on your diet and not exercise. It is true that