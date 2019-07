Trying to lose weight for a long time but nothing seems to be working? Are you fed up with this time-consuming weight loss process that is showing no benefit? Read this: “Carefully planning your diet may help you reach your weight loss goal.” This is what a new study, published in the journal Obesity is saying. Researchers in the weight loss and nutrition space were constantly trying to find a solution for obesity, which is an ever-increasing threat to health and wellness globally. And, it seems they have found what they were looking for.

This recent study reveals that the way eating healthy and non-fattening foods is important for weight loss, strategising meal timing is equally important. According to the findings of this study, you should focus more on reducing appetite than burning calories. There is a significant link between frequency of meal intake and boosting of energy metabolism. Scientists believe and suggests going for Early Time-Restricted Feeding (eTRF). This results in effective fat burning instead of carbohydrates. Early Time-Restricted Feeding is a type of intermittent fasting wherein dinner is eaten in the afternoon.

Have dinner in the afternoon for weight loss: Study

For the research, the scientists enrolled 11 obese adult men and women. They tracked them between November 2014 and August 2016. These subjects were asked to follow two different meal timing strategies. The first strategy was a control schedule that involved eating three meals during a 12-hour period. This schedule required participants to have breakfast at 8:00 a.m. and dinner at 8:00 p.m. The second one was an eTRF schedule that involved eating three meals during a six-hour period with breakfast at 8:00 a.m. and dinner at 2:00 p.m.

Further, the scientists found that eTRF schedule resulted in increase in fat burning over a 24-hour period. It was also found to improve appetite by lowering the levels of the hunger hormone called ghrelin. This clearly means that by coordinating meals you can use your body’s internal clock to reduce appetite and improve metabolic health.

Here, we tell you about some effective ways to shed those extra kilos. Read further to know about them.

Change the order of food for weight loss



If obesity is the truth of your life, try changing the sequence in which you have food. Start with a dessert and then come back to the main course. Sounds odd? Well, it does. But apparently, it works. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied found that doing so will influence you to opt for healthier options for the main course because you will have the urge to make up for your high calorie intake at the beginning.

Always go for the starter while eating out

Having something light for your starter will tame your hunger in lesser calories. This will prevent you from overeating while the main course reaches you. A broth-based soup or salad could be good options that can help you control portions efficiently.

Smell your food

It might sound silly, but it works. According to a study by the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation, when people smell a food for quite some time, they feel full. This can prevent overeating, a successful way to maintain a healthy body weight. This is how it works: Sniffing the food tricks the brain into thinking that you’re actually eating. Here are examples of certain plant, fruits and herbs whose smell can work as appetite suppressants: Garlic, fennel and grapefruit. Surprisingly, another research by the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation revealed that neutral sweet smell can bring down your hunger levels. The study participants here were overweight individuals. When they sniffed bananas or green apples they shed more kilos than those who didn’t. Vanilla or peppermint can also help.

Opt for blue plate for eating

The colour blue functions as an appetite suppressant, scientists say. They have found that people eat 33 per cent less in a blue room. According to them, the bluish lights make the food look very unappealing. Therefore, to lose weight, surround yourself with the colour blue. Eat in a blue plate or use a blue tablecloth . The reason behind this can be traced back to the ancient times when colours like blue black and purple indicated poison. Pink and grey are other hunger suppressing colours. Avoid colours like red, yellow and orange. They can induce hunger and lead to overeating.

Eat in small plates

The size of your plate and the portion of food you end up gulping down is directly related. If you eat in a big plate, you tend to take bigger servings, which eventually make you overeat. One of the best ways to control your portions is to eat in small plates, finds a growing body of research.

Chew slowly for weight loss



Your brain might take some time to register that you have eaten enough. Studies show that chewing slowly increases your satiation levels helping you take in fewer calories. In fact, slow eating stimulates the production of leptin, the hormone that signals that you are full.

Turn the lights up

It’s not for no reason that restaurants prefer dim lights for ambience. These lights are known to reduce your inhibitions about foods. This makes you order more. While you can’t do much about the ambience of an eatery, make sure that your dining area is well-lit when you eat at home. You can also play a soft for music at the backdrop. It makes you feel relaxed and stress -free and you end up chewing your food slowly. Slow eating also prevents you from going overboard with your food.