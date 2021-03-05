Are you someone trying to switch to a healthy diet? You might want to include tempeh in your diet. It is a soy-based food, which is often used as an alternative to meat. Since it is high in vitamin B12 and is a complete source of protein, which is why it is popular with vegans and vegetarians. This means that it contains all the essential amino acids your body requires for healthy bones and muscles. It is also a good way to add more plant-based food to almost any diet you eat. Also Read - Microgreens: The new superfood that you need to include in your diet ASAP

Health Benefits Of Tempeh

Tempeh is a fermented soy product that contains a lot of properties and is a versatile ingredient that offers a variety of health benefits. Here are all the benefits of tempeh that you need to know.

Decreases Cholesterol Levels

Tempeh is made from soybeans, which contain a compound called isoflavones, which is associated with cholesterol levels. Several studies have found that including tempeh in your diet significantly increases both LDL and total cholesterol.

Reduces Oxidative Stress

A study published in the Journal of agricultural and food chemistry found that tempeh contains antioxidants that may reduce oxidative stress. How does it work? Well, antioxidants neutralize free radicals, atoms when accumulated can cause many diseases, including diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Promotes Bone Health

Tempeh contains phosphorus, calcium, manganese, and copper, all of which are bone-building nutrients. Calcium is a key nutrient required for healthy bones and phosphorus helps maintain skeletal integrity and bone development. Low copper levels have also been associated with reduced bone mineral density. Including tempeh can help mitigate all this risk and boost bone formation.

Promotes Heart Health

Tempeh contains soy isoflavones – compounds that are believed to be beneficial for heart health. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that soy isoflavones can alleviate total and LDL cholesterol levels, which can reduce the risk of developing heart diseases. Another study found that soy protein not only reduces cholesterol levels but helps lower triglyceride levels.

Lowers Inflammation

People suffering from inflammation are often advised to avoid dairy products. But a study published in a study from Oklahoma State University found that soy protein products like tofu and tempeh have found to alleviate pain in the joints.

Improves Gut Health

Tempeh is high in prebiotics, which is a type of fibre that promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria found in the gut. It also has an anti-inflammatory effect and may help with cognition, which supports digestive health.

It Keeps You Full Longer

Tempeh is high in protein, which can help increase your metabolism and help your body burn more calories after every meal. It is also a good option for someone trying to lose weight. Studies have shown that eating tempeh improves appetite, satiety and diet quality compared to high-fat snacks.