7 Lifestyle Modifications And Dietary Adjustments For Healthy Lungs

Know Why Lung Health Is Essential for All

The COVID-19 epidemic may have faded, but its impact exposes an ongoing global lung health concern. Millions of people have asthma, making it the most common noncommunicable disease among children worldwide. In people over 65, pneumonia is the leading cause of mortality. In addition, every year, millions contract TB and die, making it the most common and lethal infectious disease after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, you can do different things to maintain your lungs in good working order. These important actions will help reduce the burden of respiratory disease and improve global health. Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician & Diabetes Educator, shares seven simple lifestyle modifications, dietary adjustments, and healthy behaviours that can all help your lungs:

1. Quit Smoking: Take a firm step to quit smoking. This will lower your heart rate and blood pressure, and your carbon monoxide levels will return to nonsmokers. In addition, smoking cessation improves circulation and lung function. Furthermore, your heart attack and stroke risk will be lowered to half that of a smoker.

2. Avoid Secondhand Smoking: There is no safe secondhand smoke exposure. When you are in the presence of a smoker, you inhale the same hazardous, poisonous substances as the smoker. Therefore, even inhaling a small amount of secondhand smoke can be dangerous.

3. Limit Pollutant Exposure: In addition to cigarette smoke, several other pollutants in the air are detrimental to your lungs and overall health. Even synthetic perfumes used in laundry detergent and air fresheners produce harmful substances.

4. Get the Jab: Vaccines save millions of lives each year. Vaccines can safeguard you from various infectious diseases and aid in the health of your lungs. Vaccination helps prevent respiratory diseases such as pneumococcal pneumonia, COVID-19, influenza, and whooping cough.

5. Do Deep Breathing Exercises: They should be done daily since breathing provides oxygen to every cell in the body. You may improve your lungs by performing frequent deep breathing exercises. As a result, lung function and airway clearance increase.

6. Get Active: It's something you've heard before and is still valid. Regular physical exercise increases fitness and quality of life while lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Exercise also aids in the health of the lungs. However, before changing your activity levels, it is advisable to seek the advice of a doctor or physiotherapist to verify that your plans are safe and within your capabilities.

7. Watch What You Eat: Research suggests that vitamins A, D, and E, as well as zinc, can help prevent the development of asthma, whereas carotenoids and antioxidant-rich foods like red/yellow/orange coloured foods can help with COPD. In addition, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, fish, low salt, low trans-fats and omega-6 fatty acids will significantly reduce your risk of lung disease.

Some specific foods that you can incorporate into your daily diet are:

Turmeric for anti-inflammatory effects and black pepper for curcumin absorption.

Beetroots for their high nitrate, vitamin C, carotenoids, and magnesium content, which aids in blood vessel relaxation and oxygen intake.

Ginger & Garlic again for anti-inflammatory properties.

Fish, for its high choline and omega-3 fatty acid content, are beneficial to lung health.

Liquorice or mulethi reduces cough and asthma symptoms. In addition, it is a natural bronchodilator, a sort of medication that eases breathing.