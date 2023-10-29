7 Karva Chauth (करवा चौथ) Gym Diet Tips: Should You Go To The Gym While Fasting

10 Karva Chauth Diet Tips: How to Continue Your Gym Routine While Fasting

Planning to fast this Karva Chauth? Here are 7 essential dieting tips that you must consider reading to healthy healthy and fit.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival observed by married women who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life and well-being of their husbands. While fasting is a personal decision, many women who frequent the gym might be unsure about how to carry on with their exercise regimen without endangering their health.

In this article, we tell you what a gym goer should do on this auspicious festival and whether he/she should continue gymming while fasting.

Karwa Chauth Diet and Workout Tips for Gym Goers

There is no harm in going to the gym while fasting during Karva Chauth, till the time you are giving your body energy-providing foods. You must ensure that your body has enough fuel to run the entire show at the gym. How to do that? We have listed 10 essential tips for those who don't want to ditch their diet and fitness routine but still celebrate this auspicious Hindu festival. Check them out below:

Eat a Healthy And Balanced Sargi (Pre-Dawn Meal)

The most important part of this festival is the Sargi thali, which consists of all the foods that you can consume while fasting. In case you want to know how to make this festival a little extra healthy for you, here is the answer -

Add foods that are rich in complex carbohydrates, protein, good fats, and liquids to your sargi. Why so? This will help in giving you consistent energy throughout the day. Some good Sargi options include:

Milk with Nuts with Oats Dal and veggies on roti Fruit-topped yoghurt with granola protein powder, yogurt, and fruits combined to make a smoothie

Stay Hydrated

Do not let your body go dehydrated while fasting. Drink lots of water, coconut water, and buttermilk to avoid dehydration-induced health complications.

Avoid Sugary Drinks And Processed Foods

Avoid adding any sugary drinks, or processed foods to your sargi when fasting for Karva Chauth. Why? These foods can lead to blood sugar spikes, and crashes, which can make you feel tired and sluggish.

Eat Healthy Fats

For general health and wellbeing, healthy fats are essential. Nuts, seeds, avocados, and olive oil are good sources of good fats.

Include Protein In Every Meal

Building and mending muscle tissue require protein. Lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, legumes, and nuts are all excellent sources of protein.

Eat Small, Frequent Meals

Eating small, frequent meals will help to keep your blood sugar levels stable and prevent hunger pangs.

Eat Complex Carbohydrates

Your body uses complex carbs to provide long-lasting energy. Whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are excellent providers of complex carbs.

Here are some additional tips for gymgoers who are fasting on Karwa Chauth:

Modify Your Workout Routine: Lower your workout's intensity or duration if you're feeling weak or exhausted. Focus on compound exercises: Exercises that target many muscle groups simultaneously are more effective. Listen To Your Body: If you're not feeling well, take a break from exercising and get some rest.

Happy Karva Chauth 2023 everyone!