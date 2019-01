This year, the fitness industry will witness a mixed bag: Traditional workouts will continue to be popular while new trends will start gaining ground.

Some old programmes and some new trends will rule the roost this year. While all-time favourites like yoga, walking and running will continue to grow in popularity, new entrants like foam rolling and cupping will also maintain their place of importance for rest and recuperation.

Diet is a huge part of fitness now. More clean eating seems to be on the cards. Artificial, processed and unhealthy foods are on their way out. Natural, organic, home cooked foods are generally preferred. Even schools are spreading the awareness amongst children and college students are also demanding healthy options on the canteen menu. Here, I have spotted a few fitness trends that will emerge and stay through 2019.

Wearable Technology This will continue to rise in popularity. Affordable wearable gear, readymade programmes, and the independence from a gym or a trainer will be the driving force. The technology also helps with progressive reports on performance, keeps a track of daily activities, sleep, health, diet, etc .

Group Classes One can expect to see the group classes gaining ground. Piloxing, Pilates, Zumba, mixed martial arts, aerobics, Bollywood dance, yoga, strength and conditioning workout, will all be popular . The advantage of the group class is the fun aspect and the social interaction between the participants. Music adds to the enjoyment and the rhythm helps the participants to push themselves harder.

Qualified Trainers There will be a rise in the popularity of qualified professionals, personal trainers, corrective exercise specialists, rehab trainers. While personal trainers create goal-oriented programmes based on your medical status, capacities and preferences, corrective exercise specialists are qualified to assess and design programmes which help practitioners to improve their physical shortcomings. For example, a special programme is required for a person who has foot pronation ,which results in multiple musculoskeletal and biomechanical issues. Rehab trainers are qualified to handle injuries and post trauma disorders. They may work with orthopaedic surgeons or independently.

Workouts for the Older Generation Training programmes for older adults are gaining popularity. The need to stay independent and healthy is the driving force behind this.

Yoga Traditional yoga will be more popular among the young and the old given the ever-growing base of lifestyle diseases. The government initiatives towards spreading yoga will further its reach and popularity. Meditation will also be a popular choice for the practitioners.

Short-spanned Workouts Programmes like High-intensity Interval Training (HIIT), CrossFit, and Tabata will hold their ground. They have proven to be highly result-oriented despite being shorter in duration. They are ideal for people who cannot give a full hour, for five to six days a week. All these have group formats where participants encourage each other to test their skills. There is a one-on-one training format as well. Music is also a driving force in these workouts. Some of these programmes also provide a diet guideline to achieve better results.

All-time Favourites Functional workouts and body weight workouts which gained popularity in the last few years will stay popular as not everyone is a gym junkie. Body weight training programmes are easily scalable for beginners those in the advanced level. Running and walking which are popular and have been around for several years, will keep their place as well as they require no professional guidance and can be done anywhere, at any time of the day, even if one is travelling. Minimalist footwear will continue to be popular specially for these activities.