7 Easy To Do Bed Exercises For Energetic And Healthier Morning

Morning exercises in bed are an excellent way to start your day feeling refreshed and ready to tackle whatever challenges come your way.

Morning exercise can do wonders but not everyone feels like exercising early morning. Why so? Thinking of working out seems strenuous as it requires a lot of work but if this workout is made easy then you won't mind adding them to your daily routine. Exercising is one of the important things to do for a productive and healthy lifestyle. But in daily mundane activities of life, we forget about incorporating healthy habits in our routine hence easy morning workouts in the comfort of your bed can make your mind more likely to choose it. In this article, we will delve into seven easy morning workouts that can be done before getting out of bed. Try to move lightly and without effort while you do these exercises. Pay attention to your body and adjust the routine to your degree of comfort. Exercise in bed in the morning is a great way to feel energized and ready for the day's tasks. For a healthier, more energizing morning, include these easy motions in your routine.

1. Leg Lifts

You don't have to prep yourself for this exercise, it's easy to do. Plus, you will feel energetic and active before stepping out of your bed. Lie flat on your back with your legs extended. Then, keeping your legs straight, lift one leg a few inches off the bed. Hold for a few seconds, then lower it. Repeat with the other leg. You can do a minimum of 10-15 reps for each leg.

2. Knee to Chest Stretch

This can be done after leg raises, it won't create much difference. You just have to lie on your back with your legs extended. Slowly bend one knee and bring it towards your chest. Hold the knee with both hands and gently pull it closer to your chest. Hold for 15-20 seconds, then switch legs. Repeat 2-3 times for each leg.

3. Ankle Rotations

Most people focus on rigorous workouts but they forget to do these small exercises that can be helpful. Ankle rotations will make your ankle strong. Lie on your back with your legs extended. Lift one leg off the bed and gently rotate your ankle clockwise and then counterclockwise. Perform 10-15 rotations for each ankle. Switch to the other leg and repeat.

4. The Cat-Cow Stretch

This can be easily done. Begin on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Your wrists should be directly under your shoulders, and your knees under your hips. Keep your fingers spread wide for stability. Your spine should be in a neutral position, neither arched upward nor rounded. As you inhale, arch your lower back, pushing your belly button upward (Cow). As you exhale, round your back, tucking your chin to your chest (Cat). Repeat this motion 10-15 times, flowing with your breath.

5. Neck Stretch

Neck exercises are equally important, especially for people who have 9-5 jobs. Lie flat on your back with your arms extended by your sides. Gently turn your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder. Hold for 15-20 seconds. Return your head to the center and switch sides. Repeat 2-3 times for each side.

6. Forward Bend

You can perform seated forward bend easily. Sit normally with stretched legs. Tilt at the hips to reach your toes. Exhale while you tilt, inhale while you stretch your spine back, Hold it for 15 to 20 seconds then relax. This is a good stretching exercise.

7. Some Deep Breaths

Incorporate deep breathing exercises into your schedule. Take a few minutes to sit still and practice inhaling and exhaling. This will not only mitigate the chances of chest problems but will also improve your mental health.

Try these morning exercises and see the difference that you have been searching for for a long time.

