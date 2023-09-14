7 Dangerous Side Effects of Too Much Protein: What Happens When You Eat Too Much Protein

Scroll down to know what all may happen inside your body when your protein intake is higher than required.

Protein is an essential part of a healthy diet. Your body needs it to build and repair tissues, make enzymes, and transport nutrients. Protein also plays a vital role in reducing fat, losing weight, increasing satiety, or a feeling of fullness, and retaining muscle. However, consuming excessive amounts of protein may have negative side effects. Nutritional experts don't advocate consumption to exceed the recommended daily amount.

Today, in this article, we take a close look at the various side effects of consuming too much protein that everyone should know.

Too Much Protein: 7 Health Problems It Can Cause

There are usually risks involved when consuming large amounts of any nutrient over an extended period of time, and protein is no exception. The risk of several health issues may arise as a result of excessive intake. Here are 7 health problems that can arise when you are overloading on protein:

Kidney Damage

Excess protein in the blood is filtered out by the kidneys. If your protein intake is more, your kidneys will have to work harder to filter out excess protein, which over time could harm them.

Dehydration

In the body, protein can bind to water and cause dehydration. This is particularly important to consider if you exercise frequently because sweating can further deplete your body's water reserves.

Bone Loss

Calcium loss in the urine can be accelerated by eating too much protein. Over time, especially in those who are already at risk for osteoporosis, this can result in bone loss.

Constipation

Additionally, eating too much protein can slow down the passage of food through the digestive system, which can result in indigestion-related health problems including constipation.

Muscle Cramps

Muscle cramping might also result from consuming too much protein. This is because protein can cause the muscles to lose water, which increases the likelihood that they will cramp.

Weight Gain

Even though consuming too much protein can make you gain weight, it can also make you feel more satisfied. This is so because protein can be used to make glucose, which can then be turned into fat storage.

Bad Breath

Oral health can also be affected when your protein intake is higher than required. This is due to the fact that some of the amino acids are produced when the body breaks down protein to create sulphur compounds. These sulphur compounds emit a powerful, disagreeable smell that is detectable in the breath.

It is important to remember that different people may have different thresholds for how much protein is excessive. However, the majority of specialists advise individuals to limit their daily protein intake to 1 gramme of protein for every kilogram of body weight.

Consult your doctor if you are worried about the negative effects of consuming too much protein. They can assist you in determining the ideal protein intake for you.

