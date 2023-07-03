7 Benefits of Swimming For Women: Cholesterol To Heart Health, How Swimming Helps Your Body

Swimming is a healthy activity that you can engage in on a daily basis to stay healthy and fit. It is a low-impact activity that provides several physical and mental health benefits.

Did you know that swimming has more benefits than just fitness? We often highlight all of the health benefits of exercise in general, such as how strolling in green environments boosts our mood and how jogging can have amazing serotonin-boosting effects - but we never talk about swimming and its benefits on our overall health. In this article, we will look at all of the health benefits that you can reap by incorporating swimming into your everyday training programme.

Benefits of Swimming You Should Know

Swimming is more than simply a community pool sport, and it doesn't have to be as extreme as open water exploration; it's a diverse workout with multiple health and mental benefits. We spoke to Dr Dixit Garg, Consultant- Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, to understand how adding swimming to your daily routine can have a good impact on your overall health, here's what the doctor wants you all to know.

Swimming is an excellent exercise that can help shape a woman's body in multiple ways. Firstly, swimming engages the entire body, providing a full-body workout that targets various muscle groups. It helps tone and strengthen the muscles, particularly the arms, shoulders, back, core, and legs. It also promotes cardiovascular health, aiding in weight management and overall fitness. Swimming is a great cardiovascular exercise that gets the heart pumping and improves endurance. It increases lung capacity, improves circulation, and burns calories, contributing to overall fitness and weight management.

Swimming is a low-impact exercise that puts less stress on the joints compared to activities like running or high-intensity workouts. This makes it suitable for those women seeking a gentler form of exercise that still provides cardiovascular benefits.

"Regular swimming has been associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease. It can help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and reduce inflammation, all of which contribute to better heart health. Swimming requires proper body alignment and coordination, which can contribute to better posture. To maximize the benefits for both body shaping and heart health, it's important to maintain a consistent swimming routine, gradually increase the intensity or duration of your swims, and focus on proper technique," said Dr Garg.

Here is a list of all the health benefits that swimming regularly can have on your body:

Excellent full-body workout
Strengthens muscles
Low-impact exercise
Boosts heart health
Increases flexibility
Improves bone health
Aids mental wellbeing

Is Swimming Good For Weight Loss?

Swimming is an excellent exercise for anyone looking for for a healthy way to lose weight. Can swimming help with weight loss alone? To lose weight with swimming, you will need to follow a calorie deficit diet. What does calorie deficit mean? The term refers to the concept of burning more calories per day than the number of calories you consume. "Swimming, and other forms of exercise, help us achieve this deficit because they burn calories," said Dr Garg.

