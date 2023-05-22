7 Amazing Health Benefits of Walking 100 Steps After Every Meal As Per Ayurveda

Benefits of Walking 100 Steps After Every Meal As Per Ayurveda

Did you know walking at least 100 steps after every meal is great for your overall health? Scroll down to know what Ayurveda has to say.

Should you walk immediately after eating, or wait for some time before going for a walk, or should you avoid taking walks after meals completely? Well, honestly, there is no consensus in the postprandial wellness rule book if one goes by conventional wisdom. However, Ayurveda sees things differently. As per Ayurveda, taking 100 steps post-meals, which is also known as Shatpavali is the ideal way to help the body beat indigestion, improve metabolism for fast weight loss, and relieve body fatigue post-meals. As per experts, taking a 15-minute walk daily after eating or finishing your meals, can help in fighting several health complications including high blood sugar, cholesterol, etc.

A study published in the International Journal of General Medicine says that it is advisable for people to walk at least for 15 minutes daily post-meal to help the body digest the food properly. "Walking at a faster pace for people who do not experience abdominal pain, fatigue, or other discomforts when walking just after a meal can be great for beating severe health complications."

Today, in this article, let's take a deeper look into what Ayurveda has to say about walking after meals.

What Happens When You Walk After Eating Daily?

As discussed above, walking post-meals, especially for those who don't experience abdominal pain and other discomforts can do wonders. Not only it helps in aiding digestion, but it also walking about eating is good for your body to extract the maximum amount of nutrients from the food that you have consumed.

Ayurveda believes walking is not just for burning body fat or calories. It should be done to help the body perform better. Ayurveda says brisk walking is not enough as it can increase body doshas. Therefore, the best way to help the body post-lunch or dinner is by practising shatpavali. What is Shatvapali? Shat means - 100 and pavali means to walk. Walking at least 100 steps after finishing your meals (dinner and lunch) every day can effectively improve your overall well-being.

Here are 7 benefits of walking 100 steps every day after completing your meals, according to Ayurveda.

Aids digestion. Keeps bloating, gastric issues and indigestion at bay. Improves your body's metabolism. Helps the body convert maximum nutrients into energy, thus helping your body beat fatigue. Keeps blood sugar under check. Helps keep your weight under check. Manage high blood pressure.

What are you waiting for? Grab your shoes and start walking at least 100 steps after every meal, from today!

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned above are for general information purposes only and should not be considered professional medical advice. Make sure you always consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet or daily routine.

