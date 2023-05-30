7 Amazing Benefits of Exercising Regularly During Cancer Treatment

What are the benefits of exercise for people with cancer? Scroll down to know everything.

Cancer is a complex and life-altering disease that affects millions of people worldwide. While significant progress has been made in cancer treatment and management, the impact of cancer remains staggering. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) National Cancer Registry Programme, the estimated incidence of cancer cases in India in 2020 was 13,92,179, and it raised to 14,26,447 in 2021 and 14,61,427 in 2022. A combination of genetics, lifestyle choices, and environmental factors can influence the risk of cancer. It is essential to note that there are measures one can take to reduce their risk of developing cancer and improve their outcomes if they are diagnosed. Regular exercise is one of the most efficient ways to accomplish this. We spoke to Dr. Kanury Rao CSO & Co-Founder PredOmix, to understand how one can manage and prevent cancer by exercising regularly. Scroll down to know what the doctor says.

The Benefits of Exercise for Cancer Patients and Survivors

Exercise provides many health advantages, such as lowering inflammation, enhancing immunity, managing weight, as well as improving mental and physical performance. Additionally, research has found that exercise can lower your risk of getting breast, colon, and prostate cancer, among other cancers. Moreover, exercise can also be beneficial in treating cancer, reducing the adverse effects of therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation, enhancing bodily functions, and in some cases, even increasing survival rates.

Here's a look at how exercise can help prevent and treat cancer and provide practical tips for incorporating exercise into a healthy lifestyle.

Cancer Prevention

Here's how you can prevent your risk of developing cancer with regular exercise:

Reducing inflammation

Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury or infection. However, chronic inflammation can lead to the development of cancer. Exercise can help reduce inflammation by regulating the immune system and reducing the production of inflammatory cytokines.

Boosting immune function

Exercise has been shown to positively impact the immune system, which is crucial for cancer prevention. As a result of increased immune cell circulation brought on by regular exercise, cancer cells can be more easily detected and removed before they have a chance to develop and spread.

Controlling weight

Breast, colon, and prostate cancer are just a few cancers significantly increased by obesity. Thus, by burning calories and gaining lean muscle mass, exercise can help people manage their weight, which lowers their chance of developing cancer.

Improving gut health

Cancer and gut health are strongly related. Exercise can aid gut health by encouraging the development of beneficial bacteria in the gut and lowering inflammation there. Doing this can reduce the risk of colon cancer and other cancers associated with a compromised digestive system.

Cancer Treatment

Here is how exercising regularly can help a cancer patient during the treatment process:

Reducing side effects of cancer treatment

Chemotherapy and radiation for cancer treatment can have many side effects, such as pain, nausea, and fatigue. Hence, by increasing overall fitness and decreasing inflammatory markers in the body, exercise can help lessen these adverse effects.

Improving mental health

Cancer can have a negative impact on mental health, resulting in emotional problems like depression and anxiety. Exercise has been demonstrated to combat this to elevate mood and lessen signs of anxiety and depression in cancer patients.

Improving physical function

Cancer therapy can cause muscle deterioration and decrease physical abilities. Thus, strength, flexibility, and general physical function can all be improved by exercise, which can enhance life quality and lower the possibility of injuries.

The Life-Saving Benefits of Exercise in Cancer Prevention and Treatment

Exercising regularly is crucial for both preventing and treating cancer. It can aid in lowering the chance of developing cancer, improving the prognosis for those already diagnosed, and enhancing the general quality of life. Cancer patients should consult with their healthcare provider before starting an exercise program to ensure it is safe and appropriate for their needs. Additionally, it's important to note that the type and intensity of exercise may vary depending on the stage of cancer and individual health status. Furthermore, it's crucial to incorporate exercise into a holistic approach to cancer prevention and treatment, which includes a healthy diet, stress management, and other healthy lifestyle choices. Hence, by combining these strategies, individuals can reduce their cancer risk and improve their overall health and well-being.

