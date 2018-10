A best friend’s wedding is just around the corner and you are planning to start on with your workout schedule soon? In that case you have limited time, but you are in dire need to get the maximum output and look gorgeous on the big day. Do you know that an error free workout regime can help you get slim in the wink of an eye? All you need to know are the common errors that people commit while initiating workout sessions and avoid them. Here’s a list of what you should and should not do.

Do not work out at a stretch: Keeping workouts shorter and intense will actually help you in winning the race than carrying on with your sessions for a longer duration, beyond 45 minutes at a stretch. With extensive workout for prolonged duration, your cortisol shoots up which is damaging for muscle tissues due to absence of muscle protecting hormones like growth hormone and testosterone.

Sweat as much as possible: In case you are not sweating adequately during the workout, understand that your regime isn’t enough. If you seriously want to lose weight, you need to put your muscles in a challenge and go on for an intense workout plan. Lifting heavy weights is one of the ways to stay thinner and get long term muscle growth.

Do relax between sweat sessions: Recovery and rest are two pillars of a successful workout plan. So, in case you miss on anyone, your weight loss regime will be damaged. When you do not relax between your sweat sessions, your body starts producing cortisol, a stress hormone that enhances fat storage and appetite which can make your weight loss go on a toss.

Do not stick to the same workout: It is of no use to remain in your comfort zone and repeat the same workout for months. In case you are looking for a really losing your weight and bringing your body to shape, you got to vary your workouts and attempt those that you are not good at so that you can challenge your body and keep it active.

Be committed: It is important to remain a dedicated and committed gymer if losing fat is your goal. Hitting the gym once or twice a week as per your mood may help in keeping your heart steady but for weight loss that is not enough. You need to be consistent to shape your body.