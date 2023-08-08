6 Tips To Stay Active And Healthy While Travelling In India

Here are some valuable tips to keep you active and healthy during your travels!

Fitness on the go: Vacation time is the best time! Exploring new holiday destinations, and delightful culinary experiences of India, can bring excitement and freshness into your life. But paying attention to your health and fitness goals amid the thrill is crucial. While maintaining an active lifestyle on the go may seem challenging, it is achievable with dedication and discipline. Here are some valuable tips to keep you active and healthy during your travels!

Practice Moderation in Eating: Whether on a work trip with a busy schedule or leisurely exploring new destinations, you'll likely be on your feet throughout the day. Opt for simple meals and controlled portion sizes. "My advice is simple: have a hearty breakfast, a medium-sized lunch, and a light dinner while travelling," adds Miten. While trying new cuisines is a fantastic idea, ensure you eat enough for nourishment and nutrition and satisfy your hunger. The Power of Walking: When travelling, exploring new destinations on foot can provide an immersive experience of the local culture and ambience. Whether it's scenic hikes, city tours, or skipping the cab for short distances, lace up your sneakers and embark on long walks. Not only will you burn calories, but you'll also enjoy an excellent cardiovascular workout while uncovering hidden gems in each place you visit. Pack Healthy Snacks for the Journey: Pack healthy snacks to munch while travelling instead of eating unhealthy junk food from street vendors. From walnuts and pistachios to fresh fruits, Greek yoghurt, popcorn, or salad bowls, having your stash of nutritious snacks will help you survive the stretches between meals without succumbing to hunger or mindlessly indulging in unhealthy treats.

Prioritise hydration: It's a no-brainer you must drink plenty of water when walking or sightseeing. Staying adequately hydrated benefits your digestive system helps control your hunger levels, and boosts your body's metabolism. By replacing sugary drinks, cocktails, mocktails, and colas with water or coconut water, you'll automatically save 300-500 calories daily. Choose Accommodations with Fitness Amenities: When selecting accommodations during your travels, choose places with excellent fitness facilities, such as fully-equipped gyms, swimming pools, cycling options, or other fun and adventurous activities. This allows you to make the most of your leisure time by engaging in activities that keep you active and energised. Opt for Fresh and Local Cuisine: Are you craving made-to-order food? Live counters and salad bars are your best allies! Choose to dine at local eateries serving authentic cuisines or visit salad bars offering fresh fruits and vegetables. This way, you can expand your palate while making healthier choices.

Conclusion

Maintaining a healthy diet while travelling may seem daunting, especially if you're a food enthusiast. However, by practising mindfulness and making healthier choices one meal at a time, you can transform your travel experience. So, the next time you embark on a journey, try incorporating some of these tips and witness the positive results for yourself. Remember, staying active and healthy while travelling is possible when planning for it!

