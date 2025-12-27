6 Simple Hacks To Avoid Party-Season Weight Gain, Don’t Skip The Fifth One

Staying fit does not mean, you have to sacrifice skipping celebrations for staying away from your carvings. Checkout these six tips to keep your health on track even during the party season feasts.

Have you felt hungry even after eating? This is a classic sign of Insulin resistance. Generally, food that you consume stabilizes blood sugar and reduces hunger, but when the cells in your body don’t respond actively to insulin, then glucose remains in the blood, which can trick your body into thinking that it still needs more fuel. Sadly, while giving in to these cravings, it may contribute to weight gain, resulting in insulin resistance.

As we head into year-end and await for the arrival of 2026 with positivity, it is the best time to hit the reset button on your health. It is normal for many people to go into festive mode during New Year celebrations. During this time of the year, people let loose by indulging in various combination of food and drinks, particularly loaded with calorie-dense foods. The aftermath of consuming such foods can always backfire with health conditions such as slow metabolism, sudden weight gain, etc.

However, staying fit does not mean you have to sacrifice skipping celebrations for staying away from your carvings. Thus, to ring in the New Year without any restrictions and regrets, we have curated the best six ways to keep your health on track even during the party season feasts.

Fibre First

One of the best trick to keep your festive weight gain in check is to consume fibre or protein 30 minutes before New Year celebrations. Experts believe that this tip can help stabilise blood sugar levels and also keep you full for a longer period.

Drink Water

Many people often mistaken thirst for hunger and avoid drinking enough water during festive celebrations. It is important to consume plenty of water during the party season to keep yourself hydrated. Alcohol and other sugary drinks are often associated with many health risks that can pose life-threatening consequences later in life. Thus, it is important to keep your water intake checked even during party season.

Small Plates

As you let loose yourself to fully soak in the season of celebrations, it is important to keep in mind about our health. Experts recommend that using smaller plates can help you maintain portions to trick your brain into feeling satisfied sooner. This step can help you to keep your health in track and ward off illnesses associated with overeating.

Eat Slowly

Researchers claim that the average time your stomach takes to send signals to the brain that it is full after consuming food is about 20 minutes. It recommends to consume food slowly and mindfully for avoiding certain health risks during the festive parties. Eating food in a rush can result in weight gain, gas, bloating and stomach discomfort.Mastering the mindful 20 rule can help you to manage weight and support overall wellbeing.

Stay Active

Staying active even during the festive season is important for a healthy life. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity ranging from moderate to high intensity exercise spread throughout the week for your overall well-being. Additionally, staying active during party season can help you prevent to put on extra weight during the festivities.

Sleep Well

Sleep deprivation is common during the holidays due to late night festivities, family time and travel. However, a poor sleeping pattern is often associated with weight gain because experts found that those who do not sleep tend to be hungrier. People who do not have a proper sleeping pattern often and consuming more calories and stay active less. It states that sleep restrictions may increase hunger hormone levels, resulting to higher calorie intake. Sleep deprivation can also disrupt your metabolism which is essential to regulate your system for a healthy living.

