6 simple exercises to improve mobility and move with ease

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Stiffness in the knee may silently find its way into everyday life making it difficult to climb the stairs, causing pain after sitting for too long or experiencing stiffness when you walk. The good news is that you don't have to do heavy exercises or spend a lot of money on physiotherapy to improve knee mobility. Experts suggest that simple and repeated movements sometimes can make a difference. Even the Cleveland Clinic believe that the benefits of knee exercises are that they are gentle, promote flexibility and support the overall performance of the knee while decreasing stiffness and preventing long-term joint problems.
According to Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Director & Head - Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Aakash HealthCare, "Most cases of joint pain are attributed to the contemporary lifestyle, poor habits and certain unknown reasons. The knee joint is one of the most important and heavily used joints in our body. If you don't care properly then the pain, swelling and mobility can begin even at a young age."
Here are six simple exercises that you can put into practice to improve mobility and move with ease:
If you're dealing with knee pain then it's important to listen to your body. A certain degree of discomfort is acceptable but acute or deteriorating pain is the indicator to consult a doctor.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Yes, they can be added to your regular fitness routine for better overall mobility.
You may notice improved flexibility and reduced stiffness within a few weeks of consistent practice.
Aim for 3 to 5 times a week depending on your comfort and fitness level.
Simple moves like leg raises, hamstring stretches, calf stretches and gentle squats can help improve knee mobility.
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