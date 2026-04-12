6 simple exercises to improve mobility and move with ease

You do not have to do a complex exercise to maintain your knees. Regular practice of these basic exercises can assist in increasing mobility, decrease stiffness and make daily activities easier.

Stiffness in the knee may silently find its way into everyday life making it difficult to climb the stairs, causing pain after sitting for too long or experiencing stiffness when you walk. The good news is that you don't have to do heavy exercises or spend a lot of money on physiotherapy to improve knee mobility. Experts suggest that simple and repeated movements sometimes can make a difference. Even the Cleveland Clinic believe that the benefits of knee exercises are that they are gentle, promote flexibility and support the overall performance of the knee while decreasing stiffness and preventing long-term joint problems.

Knee pain can affect anyone

According to Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Director & Head - Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Aakash HealthCare, "Most cases of joint pain are attributed to the contemporary lifestyle, poor habits and certain unknown reasons. The knee joint is one of the most important and heavily used joints in our body. If you don't care properly then the pain, swelling and mobility can begin even at a young age."

Here are six simple exercises that you can put into practice to improve mobility and move with ease:

Heel slides: This is among the easiest methods of loosening your knee particularly when it is stiff. Lying on your back straight, you should bend one heel towards your hips gradually while bending your knee as far as comfortable. This motion helps in enhancing the range of motion but does not strain the joint.

Straight leg raises: This exercise is useful for those who have weak knees. Lie and have one leg bent and the other straight as you raise the leg gradually up to the level of the opposite knee. You can pause a moment and put it down. This exercise is helpful to tighten the muscles surrounding the knee providing more support in daily activities.

Seated knee extensions: This exercise is one of the best exercises that you can do even when busy at work or watching television. Sit on a chair by placing your feet evenly on the floor. Gradually reach and straighten out one leg. Hold the motion for a few seconds and then bring it back to its original position. This helps to improve flexibility and builds quadriceps which are both essential for knee stability.

Hamstring stretch: Knee pain may be caused by tight hamstrings which is why it is necessary to stretch them. To promote knee flexibilty you can sit with one leg straight and the other crooked.

Wall squats: It is a simple exercise for strengthening your knees without overstraining them. Lean against a wall with your back and do a partial squat. Ensure to hold the position for a couple of seconds and resume standing. Begin small and do not go too low in case you get uncomfortable.

Step-ups: This exercise is similar to walking up the stairs in your daily life. Use a low or firm step to take one step up then the other. It helps to enhance balance, coordination and strengthens knee.

Importance of knee exercise

If you're dealing with knee pain then it's important to listen to your body. A certain degree of discomfort is acceptable but acute or deteriorating pain is the indicator to consult a doctor.

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