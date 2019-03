Many people tend to find an excuse when it comes to taking care of their fitness, you may often miss your gym and blame it on your busy schedule. Also, for those who care about body weight and fitness, they also restrict themselves to the gym or a yoga class, especially during winters and miss out on all the fun of working out in the open. Working out alone could be boring be it inside a gym or outdoors, so you can call one of your friends and try some offbeat tips such as mud running, slacklining and clean walking to make your outdoor workout regime more fun.