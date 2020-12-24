6 Morning Habits That Can Make You Gain Weight

Your morning mistakes can hamper your weight loss goals.

Unhealthy morning habits can not only make your day more stressful and less productive, but also add inches to your waistline and put you at risk of developing many health issues.

How you start your morning can determine how the rest of your day will be. A healthy morning routine is the key to maintaining a healthy mind and body. On the other hand, beginning your day with unhealthy and disorganised morning rituals may wreck your health. Snoozing the alarm button several times in the morning, drinking coffee or tea first thing in the morning, skipping breakfast many people makes these morning mistakes. These unhealthy morning habits can not only make your day more stressful and less productive, but also put you at risk of developing many health issues. Your morning mistakes can also hamper your weight loss goals. Here are some morning habits that can make you gain weight:

Sleeping for too long

Getting 7-8 hours of sleep daily is essential for good health. Too little sleep as well as oversleeping can lead to weight gain. If you sleep for too long, you will end up eating breakfast late, which will further affect your metabolism.

A study found that people who slept for nine or 10 hours every night were 21% more likely to become obese than people who slept between 7-8 hours.

Skipping water in the morning

This morning mistake affects your waistline more than you can realize. Water is essential for every biological function in the body, from flushing wastes from your colon to efficient metabolism, which allows the body to burn more calories. Inadequate water intake can lead to dehydration and slow metabolism, which means fewer calories burned and that results in a bigger waistline.

Start your day with a glass of warm water and make sure you drink enough water throughout the day to stay well hydrated.

Starting your day with wrong foods

Choosing the right foods in your breakfast meal is very important to maintain your weight in the healthy range. For example, a high-protein breakfast can promote you weight loss. But most of us aren't getting enough of this nutrient every morning.

Avoid eating a large high-fat, high-sodium breakfast as it can give you a bloated belly and make you feel sluggish all day. Also, too much fiber in the morning will make you gassy.

Watching the morning news while eating

It's good to keep yourself updated with what's happening around the world. But avoid turning on the TV while you eat. This is a bad habit that can make you to eat more and chew less, which can add to weight gain. Eat slowly and mindfully, chew your food thoroughly before swallowing.

Loading your coffee up with cream and sugar

A cup of coffee loaded with fatty creamers and sugar in the morning can contribute to pound creepage. If you want to lose weight, lighten up your coffee, by switching to a sugar-free soy milk, hemp milk, almond milk, or oat milk.

You don't workout in the morning

Studies have shown that exercising in the morning on an empty stomach can help people burn more body fat and contribute to weight loss. Exercising can also get your blood pumping and prompt all body functions to work well. Hit the gym, take a walk, run, skip and jog every morning to prevent weight gain.