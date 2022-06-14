6 Easy And Effective Yoga Asanas For Beginners

Yoga may seem difficult if you are a newbie but beginners level yoga asanas are easy to learn and are equally beneficial for health. Try them out!

As a person who is trying yoga for the first time, you might feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of poses and whether or not you will be able to do them correctly. But yoga doesn't have to be hard. Chances are you are looking at the advanced yoga poses for people who have been doing them for years. But, don't worry, you will reach there one day. But the key to achieving that is by starting at the very beginning. If you got out of bed this morning and stretched your arms up over your head, you already did a yoga pose. And remember that your yoga practice is a lifelong pursuit; it takes time, and patience. Check out these simple but effective yoga poses that you can try if you are a beginner.

DIFFERENT BEGINNER LEVEL YOGA POSES YOU CAN TRY

Standing Poses

Standing poses are often done first in a yoga class to 'build hea' and get you warmed up.

Balancing Poses

Beginners' balances are an important way to build the core strength necessary for many of yoga's more advanced postures.

Seated Poses

Seated stretches, which often focus on stretching the hips and hamstrings, are usually done toward the end of a yoga class after the body is warm. This helps relax your muscles after your intense yoga session is complete.

Resting Or Supine Poses

It's important to get to know your resting poses, especially child's pose, which you are encouraged to do whenever you need a break during a yoga session.

BEST YOGA ASANAS FOR BEGINNERS

Here we list 6 best yoga asanas that you can start with.

Downward Facing Dog Or Adho Mukha Svanasana

Downward Facing Dog stretches the hamstrings and calves, and it strengthens the arms and legs. The pose also helps increase the strength of the external oblique abdominal muscles.

Mountain Pose

Mountain Pose improves your posture and body awareness, strengthens your legs, and establishes good alignment. Tadasana may not look like much but keeping your body active and aligned is hard work.

Warrior Pose or Virabhadrasana

There are three types of warrior poses that you can try. Virabhadrasana I and II and reverse warrior pose or Viparita Virabhadrasana. Warrior pose strengthens the legs and upper arms, improves balance and core strength, and stretches the muscles around the hips. You get a good stretch of the front and rear thigh (quadriceps and hamstrings), hips, and chest, as well as a back extension of the erector spine muscle.

Extended Side Angle Or Utthita Parvakonasana

Extended Side Angle strengthens and stretches the legs, hips, and hamstrings. It also opens the chest and shoulders, which can be beneficial if you have any stiffness in your shoulders or back. Extended Side Angle is also a great side body stretch.

Triangle Pose Or Utthita Trikonasana

Triangle Pose strengthens the legs and stretches the groin, hamstrings, and hips, and opens the chest and shoulders.It also challenges, and improves, balance and stability.

Standing Forward Or Uttanasana

Standing Forward Bend stretches and lengthens the hamstrings and calves. It is common to have tight hamstrings if you run or play a sport that involves lots of running. It is regarded as a relaxing and stress-relieving pose. Traditionally, it is said to help relieve insomnia.