“The body achieves what the mind believes”-popular quote. Yes, most of us can agree with this quote. To achieve any goal willpower is extremely important. A person needs to picture himself or herself while attaining the weight loss goal. For weight loss, there are various exercises and diets but there are also some crazy weight loss hacks which one can opt for.

Sniffing an apple

According to a study conducted at the Research Foundation Of Chicago states, sniffing apples can aid weight loss as the process reduce the hunger pangs. Temporarily, the hunger signals in your brain stop.

Having a hearty breakfast

In general, we consume less when we try to lose weight. However, consuming a bigger meal during breakfast with healthy foods can keep you fuller for the rest of the day. This trick can aid weight loss.

De-clutter your space

Be it your house or the desk at your workplace, make sure that you clean them out at least twice or thrice in a week. It will help your surroundings to remain hygienic and can also distract you from hunger pangs.

Wear tighter clothes

Wear slightly tighter clothes, tie a ribbon or band around your waist just to be conscious while eating. If you eat more food the band may feel tighter. This is a bizarre French tradition!

Mirror by the dining table

Install a mirror right at the place where you usually eat, especially when you start your weight loss journey on a serious note. This technique can prevent you from overeating and can make you conscious of how much you are eating, thus aiding weight loss.

Use a lot of blues

Yes, yet another crazy weight loss tip which has scientifically proven to be effective. According to the study from Washington University found that the colour blue can also prevent hunger pangs, thus aiding weight loss. So, using blue cutlery or painting your dining room blue can help!