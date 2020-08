Many people think that getting a strong, sculpted back needs fancy gym machines. But this is not true. There are many things you can do to strengthen your back while you’re stuck at home during the lockdown. Also Read - Why you should incorporate aerobic exercise into your routine?

Your back consists of a multitude of muscles. If you're in a gym, pull-ups and barbell rows are great to strengthen these muscles. But since it is not safe to hit the gym during the pandemic, we have some effective back exercises that you can do at home. All you need is a set of dumbbells. Now try these dumbbell moves to sculpt your back. Choose three moves and aim for 3 sets of 20 reps for each move. Complete the session in 15 minutes.

Bent-Over Row

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees slightly and hinge forward to lower your chest toward the floor. Keep your back flat and arms hanging directly from your shoulders, and palms facing each other. Now, pull the weights toward your rib cage, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Pause and lower back to the start. That’s one rep. Do 20 reps. Also Read - Functional training: Why fitness enthusiasts are going crazy over this form of workout?

Single-Arm Bent-Over Row

Stand with your feet hip-width apart holding a dumbbell in your right hand. Lean your torso forward as done in the previous exercise, knees slightly bent and back flat. You can place your left hand on your left thigh for support. Pull the dumbbell toward your rib cage. Pause and reverse the motion and lower the weight with control. That’s one rep. Do 20 reps and switch sides.

Alternating Bent-Over Row

Grab a pair of dumbbells and start in the same bent-over position as the previous two exercises, arms extended toward the ground. Brace your core and pull the right dumbbell up toward your torso, squeezing the right shoulder blade. Lower back to start and row the left dumbbell up. Continue alternating arms till you complete 20 reps on each arm.

Single-Leg Row

Hold a dumbbell in the left hand and bend forward at your hips, while resting your other hand on a table or a chair (make sure the surface is stable). Let the weight hang directly under your shoulder, with the palm facing your midline. Now raise your left leg until both your chest and leg are parallel to the floor. Pull the dumbbell to your rib cage and slowly lower back to start with control. That’s one rep. Do 20 reps and alternate the side.

Single-Arm Rear Delt Raise

Here also you need only one dumbbell. Grab the dumbbell in one hand and hinge forward, while resting your other hand on a stable surface. Unlike, the previous exercises, your palm should be facing forward. Brace your torso and raise your arm straight back until it’s in line with your body. Slowly lower down to the starting position. That makes one rep. Do 20 reps on each side.

Reverse Fly

Holding a dumbbell on each hand, stand with your feet hip-width apart. Now bend your knees and hinge forward at the hips, letting your arms hang straight towards the ground and palms facing your body. Raise both arms out to the sides till your shoulder height, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Return to start with control. That’s one rep. Do 20 reps.