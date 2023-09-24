6 Best Authentic Vegan Dishes You Must Try In Singapore

Singapore's gastronomic culture: Try these 6 authentic vegan dishes when you visit Singapore.

For many individuals following a vegan lifestyle, traveling can be both a culinary adventure and a challenge. Navigating unfamiliar food landscapes, complete with language barriers and cultural distinctions, can be quite daunting, especially when adhering to a plant-based diet. This can add stress to your travels and limit your enjoyment of new experiences. However, if you happen to be visiting Singapore, one less concern awaits you. Whether you have dietary restrictions, aspire to lead a meat-free and dairy-free life, or simply prefer a plant-based diet, Singapore offers an abundance of vegan and vegetarian options.

Taste the Best of Singapore with These 6 Authentic Vegan Dishes

Over the past decade, the global demand for plant-based cuisine has witnessed an unprecedented surge, leading to the proliferation of vegan, vegetarian, and eco-conscious eateries. Surprisingly, the Lion City, despite its name, boasts nearly 1000 vegan-friendly restaurants, including 84 that proudly identify as entirely vegan, according to HappyCow. You can choose from a vibrant fusion of cultural influences, including Malay, Indian, Chinese, and global cuisines, all contributing to Singapore's renowned and diverse culinary landscape.

Yet, here's a little-known fact about Singapore's gastronomic culture: the island's celebrated traditional street food scene encompasses a wide array of vegan dishes, readily available at bustling hawker centers across the island. Discover these iconic traditional delicacies during your stay in Singapore!

Vegan Bee Hoon

When in Singapore, start your day like the locals with a serving of Vegan Bee Hoon. This beloved Singaporean dish combines rice vermicelli noodles with a medley of stir-fried vegetables, providing a hearty breakfast option. Originally reserved for holy days in the Buddhist calendar, it's now enjoyed year-round for its delightful flavors, accessibility, and affordability. Feast on Vegan Bee Hoon before embarking on a day of exploring Singapore's iconic landmarks and hidden gems.

Kueh

Kueh is a delectable bite-sized snack or dessert that hails from the Malay archipelago. Typically crafted from ingredients like glutinous rice flour, coconut milk, and smoky, nutty palm sugar known as gula melaka, Kueh treats are usually vegan and gluten-free. This colorful local dessert is a must-try when visiting Singapore. It's worth noting that no festive celebration on the island-nation is complete without a taste of Kueh, and Singapore even dedicates a day to appreciate this delightful treat (July 28)!

Chendol

Beat the tropical heat on this island paradise with a refreshing bowl of Chendol. Singapore offers some of the finest establishments serving their own delightful versions of this classic Malay dessert. Chendol combines shaved ice, pandan-flavored jelly noodles, gula melaka caramel, and coconut milk to create a delightful treat. For a truly local experience, savor Chendol with a generous serving of the renowned durian fruit.

Popiah

Popiah, a soft spring roll, is a favorite party snack among Singaporeans. It features a delicate wheat pancake wrapped around a filling of assorted vegetables. Popiah has its roots in Peranakan culture, a captivating blend of Chinese and Malay influences, and serves as an excellent example of Singapore's culinary tapestry, blending flavors and traditions to perfection. As you might expect, it's a party in your mouth!

From popular hawker stalls to upscale dining establishments, as well as dessert shops and patisseries, Singapore's diverse culinary landscape will have you reaching for seconds at every meal. Bon app tit!"

