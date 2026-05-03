6-6-6 walking routine is trending: Here’s how to do the viral exercise for powerful health benefits

The 6-6-6 walking routine is making headlines because of all the right reasons. Learn how you can get the benefits of this unparalleled exercise.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 3, 2026 10:47 AM IST

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The world has too much to offer and that often puts is one of those situations where we can't help but not get time to ensure that we remain fit, where are busy schedule and heavy responsibilities don't leave any space for gym or workout. But there's one thing that has always been a great way to ensure that you remain fit and healthy and that is walking and it has become more fun with the new walking routine going viral these days.

The Viral 6-6-6 Walking Routine

6-6-6 walking routine has been making headlines and has taken over on all of social media, and the reason for which it is circulating seems just right. This is not something that would take much of your time, but it is an extremely easy and effective exercise that can help you be in shape, keep you fit and fine, because it promises to help you lose the extra kilos and be in shape.

When the busy lifestyle of the people leaves them no time but this one is something that has always been manageable. Despite the fact that there is no shortage of fitness challenges in our social world, 6-6-6 walking routine has still gained a lot of attention from people. Let's get to know everything that one needs to know about it.

How To Do The 6-6-6 Walking Routine

The 6-6-6 walking routine is a workout that involves the simple process of walking for 60 minutes, either at 6 a.m. or 6 p.m. Additionally, it includes a 6-minute period of warm-up at a gradual pace to help you ease into walking. It is followed by a 6-minute cool-down to aid in recovery.

Here Is How The 6-6-6 Walking Routine Benefits Your Health

It's not just a workout but, the 6-6-6 routine is more like a passion for health and a lifestyle shift that reflects the need to activate your metabolism, and works to promote your heart health and over all health besides this, it also works to help in weight management and what makes it one of a kind is that it makes it all possible by not being over the top and being easy with your body.

Walk.. It Is The Solution

Walking has always been one of the best ways to ensure good health. It has always been considered one of the best exercises that helps you achieve great outcomes with some very reasonable changes.

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According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it has been said that at least 150 minutes of any physical activity per week is recommended and required for people to remain in the best of their health, which includes many workouts and exercises, from moderate-intensity workouts such as brisk walking to high-intensity workouts. Walking has always been an exceptional exercise that promises to show wonders, by helping in providing many health benefits, like it can help you reduce the strain on your mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression and even stress.

It has also been considered and believed that it can work effectively and provide great help to a person who is looking to lose weight. The patients who are suffering with blood pressure levels can benefit from walking. The young people should also consider including this as it is known to increase energy levels, boost memory, strengthen bones, and even work to reduce the chances of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. It is always advised and recommended to check with your doctor before you incorporate any exercise in your routine.

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