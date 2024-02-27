55-Year-Old Jennifer Aniston Struggles In A Super-Relatable Workout Video: Watch

The actor later crashed on the floor while working out and declared, "Oh God! You know those days when you just don't want to do it? You just gotta do it."

Working out takes a lot of discipline, especially at the beginning of a week when one is feeling the blues after spending a leisurely weekend. But, if you wish to reap its benefits, you have to be consistent with your workout schedule. Know about the kind of exercises that interest you and charge your body up. Make it fun and interesting. Having said that, it is also okay to feel a little sluggish at times; it is only natural. The body needs a gentle push from time-to-time. You do not have to punish yourself for it. In fact, many celebrities who are regular with their workouts, also experience such spells every now and then. Take the example of F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Jennifer Aniston. She took to social media to share a relatable video of herself struggling in the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Shared on a Monday, the actor wrote in the caption alongside the video: "If you're having one of those Mondays, I feel you. Just gotta do it!" In the video, Aniston was seen pushing through her morning workout that comprised an intense fitness routine with her trainer Dani Coleman.

The 'Murder Mystery' actor later crashed on the floor and declared, "Oh God! You know those days when you just don't want to do it? You just gotta do it."

Jennifer Aniston Workout Routine

Aniston's workout routine comprised hard mountain climbing exercises and balancing acts, during which she stood on an inclined surface and raised one of her legs sideways to stretch it out. She also attempted push-ups before giving up and hugging the floor in exhaustion.

Mountain climbing exercise is considered to be a full-body workout, as it works several different muscles like the shoulders, hamstrings, core, triceps, quads, and core.

Coleman praised the actor for pushing herself despite the odds, writing in the comments, "Cheers to the hardest working human!"

In August 2023, Aniston and Coleman had told People magazine that the actor feels "stronger than [she has] ever felt before". In 2021, she had experienced a back injury that had purportedly changed how Aniston approached her workouts, the outlet reported, adding that the actor has since learned to be 'kinder to her body'.

"Our minds used to think, we have to hurt; no pain, no gain With this, you can start gentle," the actor had said at the time, with Coleman adding that Aniston "gravitates towards intense workouts, but has come to realise she does not have to break her body to see results".