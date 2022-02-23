Watch: 55-Year-Old ITBP Commandant Completes 65 Pushups In Minus 30 Degrees Celsius

55-Year-Old ITBP Commandant Completes 65 Pushups In Minus 30 Degrees Celsius: Watch Video

Ever wondered what it feels like when you workout on the top of the hills, under chilled temperature? In a video that has gone viral on social media, 55-year-old Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal can be seen doing pushups at -30 degrees celsius. Can you guess how many pushups he did? In the short clip, the ITBP commandant has given major workout goals to everyone. He can be seen exercising in freezing weather (at an altitude of 17,500 ft) and completing 65 pushups on the snow-covered hills of Ladakh.

Watch The Video Clip Here

Taking to Twitter, the ITBP shared the video and captioned it: "Push-ups at icy heights... ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal (Age- 55 years) completes more than 60 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at minus 30 degrees celsius temperature around in Ladakh." Haven't watched the video yet? Here, take a look:

Push-ups at icy heights... ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal (Age- 55 years) completes more than 60 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at minus 30 degree celsius temperature around in Ladakh.#Himveers#FitIndia#FitnessMotivationpic.twitter.com/Fc6BnfmGqH ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 23, 2022

This is not the first time when the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has given us such a big fitness motivation. They often take to various social media platforms to share posts to give people a glimpse into the lives of the ITBP jawans who are posted in the mountainous regions protecting our country. Some of their videos even give us glimpses of these jawans working out in those bone-chilling mountains.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) central mountaineering team scaled Mount Karzok Kangri in Ladakh on 20th Feb in extreme weather conditions where the minimum temperature is -40 degrees celsius these days. This was the first-ever ascent to Mount Karzok Kangri. pic.twitter.com/FUSxMwjFh5 ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

What Are The Benefits of Doing Pushups?

Traditional pushups are a great workout for your complete body muscles, especially for your upper body fitness. They work the triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. Some of the reasons why you should never miss this exercise while trying to build strength and working on your upper body fitness are:

It helps in building the core. It strengthens the lower back. It is extremely good for building your body's overall strength.