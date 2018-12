Poor digestion can simply drive you up the wall, whether it’s a bloated belly or a burning sensation down your throat. In fact, many of us experience these symptoms quite often. And the triggers could be anything from the not-so-good food that you are eating to plain and simple stress. Turns out that giving your body a yoga workout every day will improve your digestive health. Here is a yoga sequence for you that will boost blood stimulate your abdominal muscles, circulation to the gut organs, and relieve you of stress too.

You can practise these yoga poses at any time: Early in the morning or before a heavy meal. Following this sequence will help when you feel bloated or experience any other digestive problem. Throughout the session keep breathing deeply. For 30 seconds to 1 minute hold each pose.

Cat/Cow stretch

Step 1: Sit in kneeling position sitting on the heels (Thunderbolt Pose).

Step 2: Now, start on all fours, placing your wrists just below your shoulders and knees underneath your hips.

Step 3: Keep your head parallel to the floor.

Step 4: For the cat pose, drop your head and lift your belly while inhaling.

Step 5: For the cow pose, gaze up, bringing your belly down as you exhale.

Forward Fold

Step 1: Stand straight, raise your arms up and bend down.

Step 2: Try to touch your feet with your hands, keeping your legs straight.

Step 3: Inhale and exhale throughout the process.

Camel Pose

Step 1: Come on to your knees, keeping them hip-width apart. Keep your feet in line with the hips.

Step 2: Place your palms on both sides of the waist, taking both the thumbs to the sacrum (the bone between your hip bones).

Step 3: Look up and lift your chest as you inhale.

Step 4: Gently take your head back keeping your neck relaxed and shoulders open as you touch your heels with your palms.

Step 5: Exhale as you take your head down.

Step 6: Engage your abdominal muscles in the whole process and press your hip bones forward.

Step 7: Continue to lift your chest.

Step 8: Hold this position for 30 seconds. Come up slowly to release.

Lord Of the half fishes

Step 1: Sit with a straight back and both the feet extended to the front.

Step 2: Fold your legs with the knees pointing upwards.

Step 3: Take your left leg under your right leg, placing the left foot outside the right hip.

Step 4: Your right foot should be on the outer side of the left thigh.

Step 5: Place the right hand behind you keeping the palm on the floor.

Step 6: Take your left arm straight up in the air as you inhale, and bring it down as you exhale, folding it at the elbow.

Step 7: Place the left elbow on the outer side of your right knee.

Step 8: Hold this position for 30 seconds, while gently pressing your left elbow against your outer leg.

Step 9: Repeat on the other side.

Upward dog pose

Step 1: Lie on your tummy, palms and wrists down at the sides of your waist and arms bent at the elbow.

Step 2: The top of your feet should touch the floor.

Step 3: Straighten your arms to lift your body up.

Step 4: As you hold the position keep your neck relaxed and quads tight.

Step 5: Breathe in and breathe out.