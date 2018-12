Do you hate the fact that your waist is turning into big portions of flab? Well, let us tell you that no matter how hard you try you may not get a smaller waist until you put an extra effort. Since a long time yoga has been associated with slow yet effective weight loss. According to a study published in the Americal Journal of Managed Care, yoga is more effective for obese people than aerobic activity. You will reach your goal of getting a smaller waist more successfully if you combine it with a balanced diet. Apart from trimming those flabs from your waistline, yoga will also strengthen your core and boost your metabolism. Strike these poses at home.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)



Step 1: Stand straight on your yoga mat and separate your feet comfortable wide apart.

Step 2: Then turn your right foot 90 degrees and left foot by 15 degrees.

Step 3: Align the centre of your right heel with the centre of your arch of the left foot.

Step 4: Make sure your feet are pressing the ground and the weight of your body is equally balanced on your feet.

Step 5: Inhale deeply and as you exhale, bend your body to the right, downward from the hips without hampering your feet movement.

Step 6: Keep the waist straight, allowing your left hand to come up in the air, whilst your right hand comes down to the floor.

Step 7: Ensure your hands are in a straight line.

Step 8: Come back in the same position and repeat it again on the left side.

Navasana (Boat Pose)



Step 1: To attain this pose, sit on the floor with the legs extended in front of you.

Step 2: Press your hands on the floor, slightly behind your hips, fingers should be pointing towards the feet and strengthen the arms.

Step 3: Lift through the top of the sternum and lean back a little.

Step 4: Ensure your back is straight and continue to lengthen the front of your torso.

Step 5: Sit on your two sitting bones and tailbone.

Step 6: Exhale and bend your knees together, then lift your feet off the floor.

Step 7: If you are able to balance well, straighten your knee gradually.

Step 8: Stretch your arms alongside the legs, parallel to each other and the floor.

Step 9: Try to keep the lower belly flat as this will help you balance better.

Step 10: Gradually come back to the starting position, and repeat the process.

Parivritta Sukhasana (Easy Seated Twist Pose)

Step 1: All you need to do is sit on the floor with legs extended in the front.

Step 2: Fold the legs and get into crossed leg position.

Step 3: Sit straight with the spine and back erect and breathe normally.

Step 4: Once you get the position right, place the right palm on the floor to the right near the hips with finger pointing outwards.

Step 5: Gradually, start exhaling and turn the upper body to the right along with the neck. And move the left hand towards the right knee simultaneously.

Step 6: Exhale while you twist your torso towards the right. Turn your neck and try to look back over the shoulders.

Step 7: Maintain this position as long as you are comfortable and come back in the same position slowly.

Step 8: Repeat the same on the left side.

Virabhadrasana (Reverse Warrior Pose)



Step 1: All you need to do is to stand straight with your legs wide apart with a distance of at least 3-4 feet.

Step 2: Turn your right foot out by 90 degrees and left foot in by 15 degrees.

Step 3: Lift both arms sideways, positioning them parallel to the ground.

Step 4: Breathe out, bend your right knee.

Step 5: Now turn your head and look to your right. As you settle, stretch your arms further.

Step 6: Make an effort to push your pelvis down and hold the pose. Breathe in, come up.

Step 7: Repeat once you feel relaxed.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)



Step 1: Lie on your stomach with your feet wide apart and your arms by the side of your body.

Step 2: Fold your knees, take your hands backwards and hold your ankles.

Step 3: Breathe in, lift your chest off the ground and pull your legs up and back.

Step 4: Look straight up. Keep the pose stable and pay attention to your breathing.

Step 5: Your body is now in a bow pose.

Step 6: Take long deep breaths as you continue to stay in the position.

Step 7: Come back slowly to the starting position.

Step 8: Repeat once you feel relaxed.