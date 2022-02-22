5 Yoga Asanas To Help You Come Back Stronger Post-COVID Recovery

Are you recovering from COVID-19? Try these 5 yoga asanas to come back faster and stronger post-recovery from the deadly infection.

COVID-19 pandemic is so far the deadliest virus outbreak the world has witnessed. From lungs to heart and brain, the COVID virus can wreck havoc inside the body once it enters. India saw three back-to-back COVID waves, which left several people suffering from long-COVID symptoms such as fatigue, muscle ache, etc. While long-COVID symptoms are extremely common among recovered patients, there are some yoga asanas that one may try to add to their daily life in order to fight back the after-effects of the virus infection. These asanas will go a long way in building immunity, relaxing the body and mind, leading to faster healing post-Covid.

Yoga plays a major role if you choose the right asanas and practice them with awareness regularly with complete sadhana. These selected asanas strengthen your body and mind, increase immunity, and take away fatigue. Take a look at them:

Bitilasana or Cow Pose

One of the first yoga asanas that can help a COVID recovered patient cope well is a Cow Pose which is also known as Bitilasana. What happens in this yoga asana? how does it help? cow pose or Bitilasana gently stretches the body and warms up it up to relieve stress and massage the spine and stomach organs.

Marjaryasana or Cat Pose

The next yoga asana that you should try when recovering from COVID-19 is a cat pose. This asana too helps in stretching the whole body and helps it to get rid of muscle stress and tension.

Butterfly Pose

Another yoga asana which you can try to fight back like a pro while recovering from COVID. It stretches the inner thighs, groin, and knees, improves flexibility, removes fatigue from long hours of standing and walking. COVID can lead to a strained body and thus makes it painful for the muscles to recoup while recovering.

Pigeon Pose

This yoga asana works as an excellent antidote to the muscle strain that one may develop by sitting for long hours. This asana calms your mind. It also stretches outer hips and prepares you for seated postures and backends.

Puppy Pose or Uttana Shishosana

Another great yoga asana for patients during COVID recovery is puppy pose or uttana shishosana. This is an excellent asana to help your body release all the tension which got accumulated during the course of the infection. This also helps in fighting the fatigue and muscle tension that builds up while you are recovering from the deadly coronavirus.