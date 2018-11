Someone with sleep apnoea might repeatedly stop breathing up to 30 times per hour without being aware of it. ©Shutterstock

Do you suddenly wake up from sleep? If yes, then you are suffering from sleep apnoea. It is a kind of sleep disorder that causes poor sleeping quality. Someone with sleep apnoea might repeatedly stop breathing up to 30 times per hour without being aware of it at all at night. Missing sleep can actually take years off your life. The long-term sleep apnoea complications include stroke, an increased risk for heart disease, diabetes, depression, memory problems, viruses, obesity, and sexual dysfunction.

To help control symptoms many people with sleep apnoea use a breathing mask, but this won’t stop the underlying problems associated with sleep apnoea, including inflammation of the throat muscles. However, sleep apnoea can be prevented by losing weight, reducing inflammation, making lifestyle modifications, improving diet and by exercising regularly.

According to a study published in Sleep Medicine, researchers discovered that an individual can have both narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnoea. Daytime sleepiness is the hallmark of narcolepsy, which occurs without any warning at any time and any place. However, there are a few yoga asanas which can combat sleep apnoea problem.

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

Stand straight with the feet about six inches apart. Take your arms overhead and bring them down to the ground. Now, wrap your elbows around each other.

Child Pose (Balasana)

Sit in Thunderbolt Pose and bring your torso on your thighs. Place the arms beside the legs with palms facing upwards. Your forehead should rest on the ground. Breathe deeply.

Legs Up The Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Lie on your back on the floor with your feet touching the wall. Lift them straight up till your hip touches the wall. This will give you a perfect L shape. Rest your arms by the side. Hold the pose for five minutes with closed eyes.

Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Simply lie on your back with legs straight and arms on your side. Focus on your breath. This is the best pose to get your body into sleep mode.

Seated Forward Bend With Folded Knees (variation of Janu Sirsana)

Sit cross-legged, ensuring that each foot is placed right below the opposite knee. Your head, neck, and spine should be well-aligned. Stretch your arms forward and bow slowly till your palms touch the mat or the floor. Keep the arms straight as your forehead touches the ground (or mat). Want to make it easier? Sit on top of a pillow.