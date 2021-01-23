Do you get tired after climbing a few stairs? Do you feel exhausted after walking for 10 minutes? Does exercising effectively seem like a far-fetched dream? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you need to work on your stamina. Defined as a person’s ability to sustain physical and mental activity, stamina is important to reduce fatigue and exhaustion. Having good stamina allows you to perform your daily activities at a higher level using less energy. In short, it helps you stay fit and healthy. Also Read - 5 nutrients that your body needs to build stamina

Ways To Build Stamina

Since you are here, we are guessing you are looking for ways to build stamina. Fret not; we have you covered. Let's find out how you can increase your stamina:

Be Consistent

We understand that exercise is probably the last thing you want to do with those dipping energy levels, but consistency is key if you want to build your stamina. Studies suggest that a person should exercise at least 30 minutes for five days a week to maintain a healthy fitness level. Building your stamina will take time and you have to be patient with it.

Have Caffeine

Caffeine is a natural stimulant that helps increase a person’s heart rate and give them an energy boost. A small study published in the Journal Of Sports Science and Medicine suggests that caffeine can give people a boost when they are feeling fatigued. However, a person should consume coffee in limit as the body can become tolerant of caffeine, requiring an urge to achieve the same effect. This can be harmful to your health, so be mindful.

Meditation Or Yoga

Believe it or not, these calm forms of exercise can really help you relax and refocus your attention to improve overall stamina. Meditation or yoga could decrease stress levels and improve your well-being.

Ashwagandha

Known for its therapeutic properties, ashwagandha is a great option to add to your diet. Not only does it help increase stamina, but it will also increase your energy levels, boost cognitive function, reduce stress and improve overall health. In a study published in an International Quarterly Journal of Research in Ayurveda, eating 300 mg of ashwagandha twice a day improved cardiovascular endurance in 25 athletes.

Music

Over the years, several studies have shown that music has a positive effect on your mood. Not only that, but it can also help improve cardiovascular efficiency. Though there is little evidence to support the theory, some findings suggest that listening to uplifting music during a workout may improve stamina.