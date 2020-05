With different rocks of various shapes and weights, you will challenge your grip and will end up training every muscle in your hand, wrist, and forearm.

No matter how much time you spend reclining on the lounge at home during lockdown, there are still some daily chores which you can’t refrain yourself from. For example, carrying grocery bags, opening a container or even lifting a bucket of water are a part of everyone’s daily life. Such things require grip strength which defines what you can actually do with your muscles. Grip strength is a fundamental building block of fitness and it is linked with an average lifespan. Yes, researchers from the University of Michigan found that people with lower levels of grip strength are more likely to die early. Unfortunately, the study revealed that people are turning weaker than they used to be. The study, which included 237 healthy individuals aged between 20-34 years, showed that grip strength across all men are becoming weaker than it used to be back in 1985. Also Read - Stay fit and have fun during lockdown with these kickboxing moves

Taking into account the findings of the study, we have done a thorough research and come up with interesting ways to improve grip strength at home during the quarantine. Listed below are 5 unconventional ways to strengthen your grip by using common household items. Also Read - Hate exercising? Try these 5 fun, effortless ways to stay fit during quarantine

Newspaper squeezing

Newspaper is one of the common household items that can double up as fitness equipment. Crumpling and squeezing exercise with newspaper is a good way to warm up before doing some serious grip training. Also Read - Stuck at home amidst quarantine? Try these 4 exercises that require very little space

How to

All you need to do is grab one corner of the newspaper with your fingers and start crumpling it up until it becomes a ball.

Now, give it a couple of good squeezes. At first, it will feel easy but your fingers and forearm will start to burn after the second newspaper.

Switch hand and start all over again.

Repeat until you have a good pump in your forearm.

Iron pan wrist rotation

You just need a cast iron pan for this exercise. You can actually do some wrist curls with the pan. This is a great workout for forearms without investing in expensive equipment.

How to



Grab the handle of the pan and have your arm form a 90-degree angle with your body while holding the elbow close to it.

Then, rotate your arm externally until the pan is parallel to the floor.

Bring the pan back to the starting point and rotate it internally until the pan is at the parallel position again.

Do 8-12 reps if you want to build grip endurance.

NOTE: Iron pans come in different sizes so if you want to add some intensity you can take a bigger pan but it is recommended to begin with 5 reps and 8” pan size then slowly increase your level. This is to prevent golfer’s elbow.

Grip a rock

As interesting as it sounds, this exercise is great to add some fun to your cardio workout. If you happen to step out in your balcony or outside your main door grab a rock and try and grip it as tightly as you can. By doing this with different rocks of various shapes and weights, you will challenge your grip and will end up training every muscle in your hand, wrist, and forearm.

.How to

Find a rock and hold on to it for as long as you can.

You will start to feel the burn in your fingers and forearm.

Switch hands and do the same thing.

After you’re done with that rock, find a bigger one to increase your level of difficulty.

Repeat the process.

Crush an apple

Just like the rock exercise, which was mentioned above, you have to grab an apple. But, here you have to literally try and crush it.

How to

Hold a medium sized apple in your hand

Try and crush it by one hand

Now switch your hand and keep repeating the process.

Bucket walks

Bucket walks is one of the rigorous grip-strengthening workouts which requires you to hold a bucket full of water. It helps in making your grip stronger as you may need to hold on to the handle tightly.

How to