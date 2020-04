The current lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic may actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise for osteoarthritis patients. This is a condition that can cause debilitating knee pain and also pain in other joints of the body. Knee pain, in particular, can affect your daily life. Too much stress on your knee joints can cause excruciating pain and you need rest to recuperate. Now, since you are in your house with no option of going out, it may actually be a good time to do something about your condition. To help you along, we bring you a few simple yet effective exercises that will greatly improve your condition.

But just to be on the safe side, have a word with your doctor before starting any of these. And always remember that muscle soreness after a hard workout is normal. But if you experience sharp, shooting, or sudden pain in the knee joints, you need to stop and talk to a doctor.

Straight Leg Raises

This is a simple low-impact exercise that works your quadriceps. These are the muscles in the front of the thigh.

How to do it: Lie down on your back and bend one knee. The foot of this leg must be flat on the floor. Keep the other leg straight. Now, slowly raise it to the height of the opposite knee. Repeat 15 times.

Step-Ups

This will make your legs strong and your knee joints flexible.

How to do it: Place one foot on a step. This can also be a low bench or any platform. Keep your pelvis straight. Bend your knee and lower the other foot to the floor. Lightly touch your toe to the floor and rise back up. Repeat 15 times on both sides.

Wall Squats

This exercise strengthens the knee and ankle joints and is also good for back pain.

How to do it: Stand with your back against a wall. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees and slide down with your back and pelvis against the wall. Hold for 5-10 seconds and then return to starting position. Don’t bend too much. Repeat 15 times on both sides.

Calf Raises

This will not only make your knees strong and flexible but also build up your calf muscles.

How to do it: Stand facing the back of a sturdy chair, the back of a couch or even a wall for balance. Now slowly raise the heels as high as you can and come back to starting position. Repeat 15 times.

Hamstring Curls

This is also good for the muscles along the back of your thigh.

How to do it: Lie flat on your stomach. Now slowly bring your heels as close to your butt as you can and hold this position for 10 seconds. Relax and go back to starting position. Repeat 15 times. Instead of lying down, you can also do this standing up and, for added benefit, you can also add weights to your ankle.