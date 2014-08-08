5 Vitamin B6-Rich Foods That You Should Include In Your Diet

The top dietary sources rich in vitamin B6 are meat, banana, cereals and potatoes.

Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, is present in many naturally available foods. This vitamin is essential for normal nerve function, brain development, protein breakdown, antibodies, and haemoglobin production. Being a water soluble vitamin, pyridoxine is not stored in the body (flushed out of the body through urine). Hence, the body needs a regular supply of this vitamin, which can be fulfilled only through consuming foods rich in this vitamin.The top 5 natural sources of vitamin B6 are:

Legumes And Whole Grains

Legumes and whole grains are well-known sources of dietary fibre and proteins, but many people don't know that they also contain reasonable amounts of vitamin B6. To meet your daily dose of this vitamin, including one of these dietary sources in your diet plan. Foods that contain vitamin B6 are corn, wheat, wheat germ, rice, oatmeal and other fortified cereals.

Fruits

Bananas, prunes and avocado are excellent dietary sources of vitamin B6. You can acquire the daily recommended dose of this vitamin by consuming a medium-sized banana or a cup of prunes (dried plums) and avocado. In this way, you don't need to depend on supplements and can attain additional health benefits naturally.

Vegetables

The best vegetable sources of vitamin B6 are potatoes and sweet potatoes. One large potato provides 1.1 mg of vitamin B6, while 1 cup of boiled sweet potatoes contains 0.6 mg. You can also consume other vegetables such as spinach, tomatoes and cauliflower as they also have this vitamin in considerable amounts.

Red Meat And Poultry

Non-vegetarians can acquire their daily vitamin B6 from red meat and poultry, as they contain reasonable amounts of this vitamin. However, it is essential to ensure that the cooking method employed by you is healthy as overcooked meat can be devoid of this vitamin and harmful to the body.

Pista

Although all dry fruits contain vitamin B6 in reasonable amounts, pista is known to be the best source of this vitamin. So eat a handful of pistas or mixed nuts daily to ensure your body gets its daily dose of this vitamin.

The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of vitamin B6 for adults is 1.2 1.3 mg/day, and for children (4 13 years) is 0.6 1.0 mg/day. The daily dose of this vitamin increases as you age (1.5 mg/day) and on protein-rich diet consumption.

