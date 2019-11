According to the ancient Tibetan text, there are seven energy fields (vortexes) in our body. It is believed that these fields control our endocrine system, glands, organs, ageing process, etc. © Shutterstock

Five Tibetan Rites, also known as the ‘Fountain of Youth’, is an ancient routine of yoga exercises created by the Tibetan lamas. This routine consists of five simple exercises that take no more than 20 minutes to perform and can be practised anywhere. They can be repeated 21 times a day. According to our expert, Heena Bhimani, clinical dietician and yoga instructor, doing these exercises, can have physical, mental, and spiritual benefits on the practitioners. According to the ancient Tibetan text, there are seven energy fields (vortexes) in our body. It is believed that these fields control our endocrine system, glands, organs, ageing process, etc. The aim of these rites is to work your body’s energy fields. This is similar to the concept of chakras. These exercises can enhance your strength and vitality. Watch this video to know the benefits of these rite and learn how to perform them.

It is important to note that there is no scientific research available to prove the benefits of the Five Tibetan Rites. Most of the health benefits mentioned in the video—better circulation, relief from joint pain, reduced anxiety etc.—are based on the reports of the practitioners.

PERFORMING THE RITES

According to the ancient Tibetan text, you have to perform these exercises 21 times a day. But you can start off slow, by doing them 3 times a day. Keep adding 2 reps each week, until you reach 21 reps in a day. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform these rites

Rite 1 – The Spin

This rite is beneficial in stimulating the vortexes and helping you balance your emotions, connect energy centres and build core muscles.

Stand-up on your feet with back as straight as possible.

Extend your arms outward, parallel with the floor with your palms facing the floor.

Staying in the same spot, slowly start to spin your body in a clockwise direction.

Don’t bend your head forward or backwards.

Keep your eyes open and fixed, looking forward.

Rite 2 – Leg Raise

This rite strengths the abs and stimulates the energy centre associated with your pancreas. If you find it too difficult to perform, you can try this exercise by bending your knees.

Start by lying flat on your back with your arms tucked at your sides and palms flat on the floor.

Take a deep breath and try to lift your head, simultaneously move your chin toward your chest.

Raise your legs straight up, keeping your knees straight.

Hold that position for as long as you can and then exhale and slowly lower your head and legs on the floor.

Rite 3 – Kneeling Backbend

This rite is performed to open your solar plexus (system of radiating nerves and ganglia), improve heart and throat performance. It also balances your hormones. Try closing your eyes while performing this exercise, that will help focus on breathing.

Kneel on the floor with shoulder extended apart.

Keep your palms on the back of your thighs, on or below your buttocks.

Inhale and arch your spine and head back, this will open your chest.

As you exhale, slowly drop your head forward

Rite 4 – Table Top

Benefits of tabletop include strengthening of thigh muscles and improving your breathing capacity. It targets your glutes too.

Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight ahead and shoulder extended apart.

Put your palms flat on the floor on your sides.

Inhale and gently drop your head back, while simultaneously lifting your hips and bending your knees to make a tabletop position.

Hold this position for as long as you can. Then exhale and return to the starting position.

Rite 5 – Pendulum

According to ancient Tibetan text, this rite helps in revitalizing your soul, aids blood circulation and strengthens your arm and leg muscles. If you find it too hard to do, you can bend your knee, while moving between positions.