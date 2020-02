It is best to integrate a combination of compound exercises into your routineer body © Shutterstock

Just exercising is enough to build a bigger upper body, you need to do the correct type of exercise. A combination of different types of strength training exercises will help you get a bigger upper body. Weightlifting is great your upper body, but there are several other strength-training exercises that can help you sculpt a strong, muscular upper body. They don’t include actual weights. Instead you will be using barbells, dumbbells, machines, and resistance bands.

However, it is best to integrate a combination of compound exercises into your routine. Here are 5 strength-training moves to build a bigger upper body. These exercises will trigger muscle growth in your back, biceps, triceps, chest, forearms, and shoulders.

Push ups

The best thing about this bodyweight exercise is that you can do it anywhere.

How to do it? Place your hands on the floor, keeping slightly wider than your shoulder width. Extend your legs behind. Make sure your back is straight, your core tight and engaged. Take two seconds to lower down and two seconds to press back up. Repeat 10 to 20 reps.

Bench press

Lie on a flat bench. Hold the barbell slightly wider than your shoulder width using an overhand grip. Lower the bar towards your chest while keeping your core engaged. Drive your feet into the floor and press the bar back up to the start.

Bent-over row

Hold a barbell slightly wider than your shoulder-width, with hands just outside your legs. Bend your knees slightly, then bend forwards, keeping your shoulder blades back. Lift the bar up towards your sternum, leading with your elbows. Then lower it back to the start.

Overhead press

Grab a barbell using an overhand grip. Hold it at shoulder level with your forearms vertical. Slightly bend your knees and drop down the bar. Keep your torso upright and avoid leaning forward. Drive the barbell overhead and stand up tall. Slowly lower the barbell back to start.

Inverted row

Set a barbell in a power rack at about hip height. Lie underneath it. Hold it with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keeping the bottom of your heels on floor, hang from the bar. Your body should form a straight line. Now, pull yourself up until your back is fully contracted.