5 simple rules for a healthy gut to improve digestion naturally

Support your digestive health with five simple daily habits. These easy lifestyle changes may help improve digestion, gut balance and overall well-being naturally.

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Gut health. (Image: AI Generated)

A healthy gut is more than just about digesting food. According to healthcare professionals the gut microbiome consists trillions of bacteria essential for better digestion, immunity, metabolism and even mental health. Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi highlights that there are a number of simple lifestyle modifications that can help maintain a healthy and balanced gut. Here are five quick simple rules you can follow to improve gut health, as per the clinical nutritionist:

Fill up your plate with foods high in fibre

Fibre found in foods such as fruits, veggies, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds is essential to nourish the healthy bacteria of your gut. Consuming fruits rich in fibre also helps to diversify your gut microbes and ease your bowel movements. The health experts recommend eating fibre-rich foods on a day to day basis for a healthy digestive system.

Drink plenty of liquids all day

Water is a key component for digestion it helps to maintain the protective mucus lining of the digestive tract and absorb nutrients for preventing constipation. The expert says to have plenty of fluids throughout the day especially when increasing fibre intake.

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Consume fermented foods to get a healthy gut

Foods that have been fermented like Yoghurt, Kefir, Kimchi and Sauerkraut can be good for the gut microbiome. Incorporating these foods into your daily diet can help maintain a better balance of good bacteria in the digestive system.

Sleep better and manage stress

Poor sleeping patterns and chronic stress have adverse effects on gut health. Experts writing for the Society of Behavioral Medicine suggest that stress may cause digestive discomfort and lack of sleep can be linked to digestive issues and changes in gut bacteria. You can follow simple and mindful activities to help keep gut health as a whole. These include meditation, deep breathing, regular sleep and relaxation routines.

Get some exercise each day

Staying active such as a brisk walk each day not only benefits the heart and muscles but it is also good for the digestive system. Exercise can help maintain healthy digestion, promote gut motility and aid in a healthy gut microbiome.

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A healthy gut flora may help improve digestion, enhance the immune system, ward off negative bacteria and reduce inflammation. "When people talk about their gut microbiome, they're referring to all the microorganisms (both good and bad) living in your gastrointestinal tract (primarily your large intestine). Most people have hundreds - or even thousands - of different species of bacteria, viruses, and fungi living in their gut," explains Harvard Health.

Dt. Sharma told TheHealthsite.Com that following these five simple rules regularly you can ensure a healthy digestive system and promote your overall health and wellness.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or personalized dietary guidance.