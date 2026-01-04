5 Powerful Breathing Practices To Protect Your Health In Smoggy Weather

Are you someone who is finding it hard to breathe in this smoggy weather then here are some game-changing breathing exercises that can help you with your health in this high AQI weather

5 Powerful Breathing Practices To Protect Your Health In Smoggy Weather

Smog in the atmosphere has now become a major health issue in most cities across the globe. Air pollution, particularly fine particles such as PM2.5, is causing huge damage to the lungs, decreasing oxygen levels and provoking breathing unease. Although it is necessary to reduce outdoor time, by using appropriate breathing exercises, you can preserve your breathing system and promote a healthy state.It is true that it is hard to control AQI, but you can always take some steps daily that will make a difference to your health and will let you survive through this, and at the same time will be beneficial for your Immunity.

5 Powerful Breathing Practices To Practice In Smoggy Season

These are five intense breathing exercises that can help your body to deal better in this smoggy season

Deep belly breathing

Deep belly breathing helps the lungs in performing better. Rather than shallow breathing of the chest, this method promotes the complete exchange of oxygen and minimises the stress on the breathing system.

How to do it:

Sit in a comfortable position and lay either hand on the chest or the stomach. Breathe in slowly using your nose, and make your stomach swell. Breathe out in an easy manner using your nose or pursed lips. Exercise for 5 to 10 minutes a day, particularly inside the house.

Nasal Breathing

Nose breathing will be a natural filter. Hair follicles in the nose passages help to block dust, allergens and pollutants before they enter into your lungs.

You may like to read

Tip:

When outside in smoggy air, it is better to avoid inhaling through mouth. When possible, put on a mask and pay attention to slow nasal breathing to decrease the pollutant consumption.

Pursed-Lip Breathing

The method helps in reducing the rate of breathing and enables the airways to remain open longer and enhance oxygen delivery and minimise breathlessness.

How to do it:

Breath in two seconds with nose, and blow out four seconds with pursed lips just like you do while blowing a candle. This technique comes particularly in handy when you experience tightness in your chest owing to the inadequate quality of the air.

Alternate Nostril Breathing

Alternate breathing is a mild breathing exercise that enhances balance and serenity in breathing, and this can be used in situations where pollution increases stress or uneasiness.

How to do it:

Sit comfortably. Close one nostril, then breathe in with the other nostril and then close the other nostril and inhale with the other nostril. Proceed gradually for a few minutes. Always ensure that you do it indoors when the air is clean.

Controlled Breath Holding

Stop and go breathing after breathing, can enhance the efficiency of the lungs and heighten awareness of the patterns of breathing. This must never be done in a coercive manner.

You should only practice this for a short time, indoors, and you have to cease when you feel uncomfortable.

TRENDING NOW

Important Tips for Smoggy Days

Breathing exercises inside the house with the windows shut.

Use air purifiers in case they are possible.

Keep airways moist by keeping hydrated.

Outdoor exercising should be avoided during the high pollution periods.

Air intake might appear unconscious but the way you inhale is important, particularly in contaminated areas. These are easy tricks that can be used to take care of your lungs and make you feel relaxed and more active, even when it is a smoggy day.