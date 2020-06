One of the best advantages of this form of workout is that it requires a very little space. © Shutterstock

Banded squat

Stand with feet hip-width apart and band around ankles, hands clasped in front of you.

Push hips down and back, bending knees and lowering into a squat. Make sure chest stays tall, back flat, and core tight. Resist knees collapsing in toward each other by driving them outward.

Then, drive heels and toes into the ground to stand back up.

Repeat for 10-12 times and have 2-3 rounds.

Crab walks

To begin, stand with feet hip-width apart and band around ankles.

Lower into a shallow squat position, sending hips down and back and bending knees. Hold this position as you take three steps to the left.

Next, take three steps to the right. That’s one rep. Make sure your chest stays tall, back flat, and core tight. Resist knees collapsing in toward each other by driving them outward and aim to keep feet parallel the entire time.

Repeat for 10-12 times and have 2-3 rounds.

High plank leg lifts

Start in a push-up or high plank position, with band around ankles, forming a straight line from shoulders to heel. Line shoulders directly over wrists.

Without arching back, squeeze right glute and lift right leg up toward the ceiling. Then place it back down.

Then, squeeze left glute and lift left leg up toward the ceiling. Then place it back down. That’s one rep. Don’t let your hips drop or pike up; pull belly button up toward spine and push the floor away from you with hands. Continue alternating.

Repeat for 10-12 times and have 2-3 rounds.

Banded glute bridge abductions

Lie on your back with band above knees. Bend knees, place feet flat on the floor about shoulder-width apart. Make sure heels are close to butt and back is flat against the floor.

Drive through the feet and squeeze glutes to lift hips toward ceiling. Make sure to maintain a slight posterior pelvic tilt, so you’re not arching low back.

When you reach the top with hips forming a diagonal line from knees to shoulders, drive knees out against the band, going wider than shoulders.

Then bring knees back to shoulder-width, and slowly lower back down to floor.

Repeat for 10-12 times and have 2-3 rounds.

Banded Clamshells