5 micro-movements for better health during long sitting hours

An expert explains simple actions like stretching, standing or shoulder rolls which can ease stiffness, boost circulation and keep your body active without interrupting your routine.

If your smartwatch had feelings then it would probably beg you to stand up by noon. However when it comes to deadlines, meetings and endless scrolling getting a complete workout might seem impossible. The good news? Your body does not actually require great effort but it merely requires micro movements that make a big difference.

Micro-movements for better health

Dr. Surender Pal Singh, HOD, Physiotherapy Dept. at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, advises to consider that micro-movements are little health upgrades that you can incorporate into your daily routine and not feel like you are altering anything. You don't have to make a big commitment - no gym, no equipment, no excuses just little steps that make a big difference.

Shoulder rolls to undo screen damage: You should begin with the most overworked part of your body i.e. your shoulders which are tight and hunched due to long hours at work. Simply move your shoulders backwards and forwards for a few seconds gently. Although this exercise may seem simple it immediately reduces stress and can help to restore your posture to neutral. You can do it multiple times a day and become less stiff.

Seated leg extensions to wake up tired legs: As you remain seated on a chair you can straighten one leg and hold it for a few seconds then put it down. Ensure to work out both legs alternatively as this little exercise helps to increase the blood flow and keep your muscles busy so you do not feel heavy and numb in the evenings.

Stand up: Amidst work simply stand up every 30 to 60 minutes by either stretching or taking two steps. This trick allows your body to enhance blood circulation and even make you more alert.

Calf raises: Another micro movement you can do is by raising your calf while standing on a call in the kitchen or waiting for the lift. This small yet effective movements in the toes and can keep your lower body in motion and help blood circulation particularly after sitting all day.

Wrist and finger reset: Your hands are always in motion although the rest of your body may not be. Therefore to reset your wrist and finger after typing, texting, scrolling all day you can extend one arm carefully draw your fingers in and make a slow circular movement with your wrists. This will ease tension and will lower the strain particularly when you tend to experience tightness in your wrists or fingers.

Importance of micro movements

You do not have to do a one hour work to boost your mood. It is these small and regular movements that can transform things sometimes. Then next time you are a bit stiff or tired, do not disregard it but stretch a little. It is not that your body needs a lot it just needs a reminder that it is also intended to move.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.