Equal division of your body weight is the ideal way to maintain healthy joints. But this is easier said than done for individuals suffering from arthritis. Arthritis is a condition in which an individual suffers from excruciating joint pain, swelling, stiffness and tenderness. For individuals who are overweight and suffer from arthritis reducing weight is an impossible task. Contrary to this belief research says that a 5 or 10 per cent weight reduction can work wonders for arthritis patients by considerably reducing joint pain and in increasing mobility, flexibility, mood, and overall wellness.

Here are 4 light exercises if you suffer from arthritis:

1 Aquatic exercise

Swimming and spot walking in deep water or water aerobics are a few light exercises for arthritis patients. Especially, when exercises are done in warm water (28.3 to 31.1 degrees Celsius), it helps to increase the blood circulation, relaxes the stiff joints, and reduces the joint pain. The buoyancy of water helps to keep the weight off your joints and muscles, which, in turn, makes it easy to exercise.

2 Walking

Walking is one of the best exercises for arthritis patients. It uses your own body weight to improve your bone density and joints. Start by taking slow steps and gradually with practice increase your pace. Walking also strengthens your heart, lungs and endurance.

3 Yoga

This is the oldest form of exercise. Yoga’s breathing and movement techniques help to reduce muscle and joint stiffness and tension. Get in touch with a yoga instructor to understand the yoga poses conducive to the severity of your arthritis.

4 Belly Dance

Belly dance your way to ease of the arthritis joint pain and stiffness. It is the recent form of dance to decrease joint pain, as suggested by NYU Hospital for Joint Disease. Shake, shimmy, and wiggle to the beats to improve your mobility, bone density, and range of motion of your knees and ankle. Just be careful to take it easy in the beginning to reduce the risk of falling or breaking your ankle.

5 Cycling

Keeping the severity of your arthritis in mind, stationary or outdoor cycling can be a great way to enhance the strength of your hips, knees, and heart muscles. Initially, start with a short duration of slow cycling session and gradually increase as your stamina improves.