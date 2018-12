Do you feel irritated most of the time? Has your workout performance dropped? Are you falling sick often even after working out regularly? Be cautious, you may be going overboard! Yes, you have heard us here! Over-exercising can invite a host of health problems including high blood pressure and low energy.

There are many people constantly need the motivation to exercise. But you will be shocked to know few people have trouble taking even a single rest day. Exercise can become an addiction. But, you will have to try and not to go overboard as your body needs rest. We all know that exercise provides many health benefits, but at some point working out too hard or for a long time can lead to prolonged muscle soreness. Tons of research observed that more moderate workouts are generally the way to go.

According to a German study in the journal Heart, which found that those who were sedentary and those who exercised every day (for more than 15 hours of strenuous activity a week) were more likely to die over a 10-year period compared to those who exercised several times a week. While various studies suggest that over-exercising can cause wear and tear of the body, increase your risk of injuries, may depress your immune system and increase inflammatory processes. We highlight few ways in which your body will tell you if you’re headed for exercise burnout. So, in case you are overdoing it then stop doing that right away!

1: You may sleep too much or CAN’T sleep

Even if you are tired, are you restless and are unable to sleep? Or, even after sleeping for many hours, you tend to feel tired? Then, this suggests that you are overtraining. When you over-exercise, your body can interpret it as a stressor, sending out stress hormones like cortisol due to which you will find it difficult to sleep. Moreover, overtraining can make some people more tired than normal. Your body and brain repair itself while sleeping, so, in case you’re pushing yourself too hard when your body might indicate you that it needs more time to rest and recover than you are giving it.

2: You become moody

When after working out, do you feel depressed, angry, confuse and anxious? Then, give your body that much-needed rest as you are exhausted due to overtraining. Those same stress hormones you release when you’re emotionally stressed also get released when you’re physically overloaded. Here your body is screaming for vacation from exercising.

3: You have heavy legs

Do your legs feel like dead weights? Is walking, sitting or jogging a problem for you? Then this means that you have over-exercise. Heavy, tired and overly fatigued legs can be caused by muscles that haven’t had enough time to fully repair.

4: Prolonged muscle soreness

You might be over-exercising if you have muscular pains or soreness which doesn’t go away after three days or more. Your body may need time to recover after overtraining. But, if you experience soreness and relentless then that means your body is unable to recover.

5: Weakened immunity

Over-exercising for a longer period of time can take few weeks or months to recover. Chronic inflammation has been tied to diabetes, heart disease and cancer. So, nurture your body and give it rest after a strenuous workout.