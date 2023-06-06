5 Health Benefits of Water: How Much Water Should You Drink Per Day?

Are you drinking enough water? Read on to find out why we are asking you this question.

Did you know drinking water not only helps your body stay hydrated but also invites several health benefits that are crucial for your overall body functioning? As studies suggest, an adult must drink at least 2.7 liters of water daily to keep the body safe from health hazards that dehydration can cause. However, for men, the count increases to 3.7 liters/day.

"The right amount of water that your body requires totally depends on how you are functioning throughout the day. Therefore, how much water you need depends on a lot of things and varies from person to person," says Dr Krtitika Sen Dubey, General Physician.

Also, the most important part of keeping the body well hydrated is to understand the right sources from where the body can receive the right amount of fluid. And it is not just water. Now, if you are thinking that there are no other sources from where the body can get water, you are WRONG!

Your body can extract water from foods that you consume, this includes the various fruits and vegetables that you are adding to your daily diet. As per studies, you get an average of 20 per cent of your water from the foods you eat. But why are we talking so much about water today? Scroll down to know the reasons why water is so important for your overall health.

Health Benefits of Drinking the Right Amount of Water Daily

Well, there is so much that can come under this topic, but to make it short and crisp, we will stick to the many benefits that you can enjoy when you drink the right amount of water daily. These include:

Helps maximize physical performance

Yes, drinking water not only hydrates your body but also provides you with the amount of energy that your body needs to perform better throughout the day. When your body is perfectly hydrated, your body can perform activities better.

Effects Your Energy Levels and Boost Brain Functioning

A dehydrated body can struggle hard to function normally. Know why? Your brain is strongly influenced by your hydration status. According to the studies, even mild dehydration, such as the loss of 1 3% of body weight, can impair many aspects of brain function.

Suffering From Constant Headaches? Drink Water

Dehydration can trigger headaches and migraine in some individuals. Not consuming enough water can cause constant headaches, which is why it is important that you help your body stay hydrated to ward off unexplained headaches.

Relieves Constipation

If you are suffering from constipation, then you must ensure your water intake levels are not being hampered by external causes. If you are dealing with constipation, make sure to check how much water you are drinking on a daily basis.

Best Remedy For Kidney Stones

If you are diagnosed with kidney stones, you must have been recommended by your doctor about the amount of water that you need to drink daily. Kidney stones, also known as urinary stones are painful clumps of mineral crystal that form in the urinary system.

